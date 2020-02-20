Miami Dolphins finally to start the crucial process of rebuilding
By Sean Moon
The time is finally here for the Miami Dolphins to start the crucial process of its rebuild, find talent to add to its roster.
With the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine to begin on February 23rd, the Miami Dolphins and its fans will get a chance to watch and evaluate over three hundred of the best college players. This Miami Dolphins team will be looking to add to a talent depleted roster, and hopefully, Miami’s brass will do what we’ve all heard for a year now, and that is, possess the ability to scout for talent.
Since the hiring of head coach Brian Flores all we have heard about is the plan for this offseason. The plan to erase the chalkboard, rehab the franchise, change the culture and look of this Miami Dolphins roster. They released the players that don’t fit, don’t work hard enough, don’t want to be here or cost the team too much money, a real reboot of the roster from top to bottom.
This is the season that the Miami Dolphins are finally going to draft a franchise QB that is going to right the ship, be a real leader and bring some dog to the arguably the most important position on the team, hopefully!
Brian Flores, the head coach, and his staff all have been linked in one way or another to having prior scouting experience within their career. That sounds great, and who wouldn’t want everyone to be able to recognize talent. Unfortunately, I’ve heard this several times throughout the last 20 or so seasons, and here we are again, starting over from scratch.
Now that the Miami Dolphins have got through the dreaded first year of the rebuild, and the worst from the fan’s perspective, this coaching staff, and GM can start to fill the roster with talent and scheme fitting players. Players that bring youth, passion, and experience, but most importantly talent.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
On the 23rd of February, the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is set to start, and at this point, I would expect the Miami Dolphins to be looking at just about everyone, due to the giant holes throughout this roster, and they sure need to be.
This is the moment we find out if putting Chris Grier solely in charge of this monumental rebuilding task was the correct decision. The success of this rebuild is firmly in the lap of General Manager Chris Grier this time around, and some say he can definitely do it, while others prepare for the failure of another attempt to make this franchise great again.
This is the time of year when the implementation of the master plan really starts, the draft capital has been produced, the salary cap numbers have been reset and all the ammo is set to allow an aggressive approach for all aspects of the offseason.
By this point the Miami Dolphins should have several players scouted, viewed them playing in person or at least watched them on game film, now its time to measure their attributes, and perhaps speak with them one on one, that’s really what the NFL combine is for, to gauge personality and see them up close, maybe get to know them a bit in a controlled interview.
The NFL Scouting Combine has really turned into a hype show, in my opinion. It’s been hyped up to gain ratings for the NFL channel, hyped up to create a buzz for the other NFL spectacle, the NFL draft. I suppose it probably does create some good data to help evaluate, but nothing simulates game tape, nothing simulates actually football play.
So, let’s see if all the talk of scouting experience, talent evaluation is true, and let’s see what or whom the Miami Dolphins are talking about as this year’s NFL Scouting Combine comes to an end. That information will translate into this year’s draft and should assist them with making a decision on what free agents they will be targeting for the roster.
This is the true beginning of a process to make the Miami Dolphins able to legitimately compete with the rest of the NFL. This is most likely the last shot by owner Stephen Ross, as he isn’t getting any younger and this should be the only complete rebuild that will take place under his watch. It’s now or never in his mind and everyone is biting their nails and have their fingers crossed.
So, let’s all get ready for the start of a huge offseason, as the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is almost set to start and it marks the official start of a new direction for the franchise of the Miami Dolphins and maybe this current regime has the answers and are as good as advertised.