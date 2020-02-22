Why Ryan Fitzpatrick helped the Miami Dolphins rebuild despite wins
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins added Ryan Fitzpatrick ahead of the 2019 season it was unclear what they were trying to accomplish. Now we have a better idea.
The common theme surrounding the Miami Dolphins in 2019 was the idea that the Dolphins were simply tanking the season to land the top spot in the 2020 NFL Draft. When they signed Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency to replace Ryan Tannehill, many wondered if they could achieve that goal.
As the NFL Draft approaches in April and the NFL Combine begins next week, we now know that the team could not get the top draft pick and that all the noise about tanking was nothing more than, noise.
Ryan Tannehill led the Titans to a playoff birth and they even knocked off the Patriots. Ryan Fitzpatrick knocked off the Patriots too but in doing so knocked Miami out of a top-three draft spot. The decision to try to win with Fitzpatrick rather than potentially lose with Josh Rosen has been a hot debate topic on social media platforms but Fitzpatrick actually helped the Dolphins in their rebuild campaign rather than hurt it.
One area that Miami was uncertain about was with their tight ends and wide receivers. Stagnant under the Tannehill years, DeVante Parker looked as though he was heading for another team and Mike Gesicki was yet another second-round draft bust. Now, both are considered to be cornerstone pieces in the Dolphins rebuilding.
Say what you want but those two do not have the years they had with Ryan Tannehill behind center. The Dolphins needed someone to take over that had the years behind him, successful or not. Fitzpatrick was instantly the offensive leader and as such he could talk to his receivers in a way that no other rostered QB could. Why? Because they could view him as a seasoned veteran who had seen it all.
Parker and Gesicki are now part of the rebuild instead of another cast away veteran who didn’t meet expectations. Players that would have likely followed similar paths to success outside of Miami. Instead, the Dolphins realized that they have talent at both positions and young players who can now help younger players acclimate to the NFL.
In hindsight, Fitzpatrick may not have helped the Dolphins draft position but his presence helped mold at least two pivotal members of the offense and instilled a far better work ethic in the locker room that was previously there.