Top five things to look for at the upcoming NFL Combine
The NFL Combine, being held in Indianapolis next week, will officially kick start the 2020 NFL off-season with free agency to follow.
Rumors are already flying around social media in regards to free agency and the Draft. Before any of this speculation can become a reality, however, the annual tradition known as the NFL Combine has to happen first.
Between February 24th and March 1st, college players will be poked, prodded, measured, timed and tested. All while NFL team executives and coaches and a myriad of fans and media watch from the stands.
The NFL Combine is also where the ‘unofficial’ start of the free agency tampering period begins. Agents will ‘test the waters’ on the potential interest between teams and players; although it must be noted that no actual negotiations are allowed.
With this in mind, here are the top five things that Dolphins fans should be looking at over this upcoming event.
Tua Tagovailoa‘s medical check
Seeing as you it’s nearly impossible to have a draft-related discussion without mentioning Tua, let’s get this out of the way.
Obviously, Tua will not be performing in any drills this week but the NFL will be able to perform medical evaluations on his recovering hip and ankles.
Of course, there have already been reports about how well Tua’s progressing in his recovery. To say those reports could be biased/misleading is an understatement.
Teams will also get the chance to conduct private interviews with him.
Speedy wide receivers
Even if you believe that the Dolphins are set at wide receiver, it would still be a good idea to keep a close eye on the crop at the Combine.
Preston Williams had a promising half of a season in his rookie year but he’s coming off an ACL tear suffered in November. Devante Parker also looked good in 2019 but should/can the Dolphins rely on him to put two healthy seasons in a row together? As for the rest of the WR corp, neither Albert Wilson nor Jakeem Grant looked the same coming back from injury and I just don’t believe in Allen Hurns the way HC Brian Flores does.
As for the Combine, I can’t wait to see what kind of times/stats players like Ceedee Lamb (Oklahoma), Henry Ruggs (Alabama), Tee Higgins (Clemson), Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado) and Justin Jefferson (LSU) will put us in Indianapolis.
Besides the ‘speed guys’, the WR corp includes polished route runners like Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and big-time targets like Michael Pittman Jr.(USC) and Tyler Johnson (Minnesota).
Offensive linemen performances
The Dolphins are in desperate need of help on the offensive line. (How many starters/backups that are needed is a debate for another time.) While it’s possible that free agency will help fill these needs, a lot will probably be supplemented with draft picks.
Unlike the previously mentioned wide receiver group, 40-yard dash times will mean next to nothing when these guys work out. The important drills to pay attention to are the “old school” 3-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle and the brand new “mirror drill”; where players have to change direction (left-to-right and back) on command.
Beyond the obvious first-round candidates at tackle, I suggest keeping an eye on players like Prince Tega-Wanogho (Auburn), Hakeem Ajeniji (Kansas) and Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon).
Of the guard/center prospects, G Brady Aiello (Oregon), G Solomon McKinney (Georgia), G/C Sean Pollard (Clemson), and C Lloyd Cushenberry (LSU).
Edge rushers
Next to quarterback, the biggest need for the Dolphins team as of today is players that can rush the passer. Barring a major free agent signing/trade, it would be wise to pick up at least two players at this position.
The edge rusher class is deeper than normal with very talented/productive players being available beyond round one. Utah DE Bradlee Anae and Curtis Weaver (Boise State) should be given major consideration in round two while players like Joe Gaziano (Northwestern) and Carter Coughlin (Minnesota) could be options in the later rounds.
New Combine Drills
For the first time in recent memory, there is going to be a major shake-up in the Combine drills. NFL.com announced today that 16 new/revised drills will be introduced this season. For example, “Toe Tap Drills” for wide receivers and Tight Ends will not be replaced by “Endzone Fade Drills”.
The new/replaced drills reflect innovations due to advances in sports science and are designed to better reflect what skills are required to perform well at their perspective positions.
Seeing players go through these new drills adds a bit of mystery and hype since there are no previous standards to judge the players against.
Regardless of how closely you follow the NFL, or how you personally feel about the Combine, it should make for a fun/intriguing week of action.