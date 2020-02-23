Chan Gailey was a key in Miami Dolphins passing on Drew Brees
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins opted to not draft Drew Brees way back in 2001 and as a result, have spent the last 20 years looking for a QB. Chan Gailey is partly to blame.
The 2001 NFL Draft is a haunting nightmare for Miami Dolphins fans. Needing a franchise quarterback, many believed that the Dolphins would draft Purdue prospect Drew Brees but instead, Dave Wannstedt heeded the advice of his OC, Chan Gailey and went defense.
CB Jamar Fletcher was out of the NFL in only a few years but Drew Brees carved out a Hall of Fame NFL career that for the time being is still going. Brees may opt to retire before the 2020 season but for now, many believe he has one more season ahead of him.
So how does Chan Gailey factor into this and should that be a concern for Dolphins fans wanting Tua Tagovailoa this year, let’s take a look and see.
Wannstedt and his coaching staff debated the merits of taking a quarterback in 2001 but it was Gailey who ultimately swayed the decision. Gailey wasn’t on board with Brees being selected, mainly saying that he was too small to endure the rigors of the NFL. Too small to see over the big offensive lineman. Simply put, Drew Brees was too small.
That brings us full circle to 2020. Tua Tagovailoa is considered to be on the small side of the incoming QB class and with the Dolphins in an obvious position to make QB a priority, we have to wonder if Chan Gailey, now the Dolphins offensive coordinator again, will have input into whether or not Miami should draft the smaller Alabama QB or pass in favor of a more prototypical type QB.
Unlike 2001, the QB class this year is really good and if Miami opted to not trade up for Tagovailoa and instead drafted Justin Herbert, not too many fans outside the “Tagovailoa or die” fan club would be upset.
In 2001, 11 quarterbacks were drafted in total. Of those 11, only one was taken in the first round. That was Michael Vick taken number one overall by the Falcons. Brees was the second QB taken in that draft. Ironically, the Dolphins ended up having three of those 11 players on their roster at some point in their careers, trading for two of them.
Miami drafted Josh Heupel in 7th round that year but he failed to make the roster. They traded a 7th round pick for Sage Rosenfels in 2002. Rosenfels played four seasons in Miami and then returned in 2011 for a final stint after an injury to Chad Henne.
Miami’s biggest mistake however outside of not drafting Brees was trading a second-round draft pick to the Eagles for A.J. Feeley in 2004. It was a monumental error on the Dolphins part but then again, not drafting Brees was a bigger mistake.
Now, Gailey returns and will at least give his opinion on what the Dolphins should do at the position. It will be interesting to see what the Dolphins decide to do but it will also be interesting to see what Chan Gailey thinks, that is if we ever find out. Eventually, we will.