NFL Combine changes cut number of players teams can interview
By Brian Miller
A new set of guidelines and rules at this year’s NFL Combine is cost NFL teams opportunities to interview incoming players.
This year, the NFL Combine is going to be playing by an altered set of rule changes that will force team executives to change the way they conduct some of their business. It isn’t all bad but teams will still have to adjust.
One new change decreases the number of draft prospects that can be interviewed. In years past, teams could interview up to 60 players over the course of the week but that now has dropped to just 45. In addition, each team previously was allowed to speak with a player for 15 minutes but that time has been upped to 18.
Teams also will no longer be conducting interviews in hotel suites but instead will conduct their interviews in the suites at Lucas Oil Stadium. Some of these changes are being made to accommodate the time schedule that is being implemented.
Previously the workouts occurred during the day and were televised live on either ESPN or NFL Network, this year the workouts have been shifted to primetime where they will begin around 4:00 and end at 11:00 pm. They will still be televised live, this year on NFL Network. You can view the full schedule of the NFL Combine, here.
As for the changes to the format, the workouts will remain the same but the fact teams will now interview 15 fewer prospects doesn’t really do anyone any good. Some players that are looking to impress with whiteboard testing and meeting with executives may not get that chance this week.