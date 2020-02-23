How to watch and follow the NFL Combine from your own home
By Brian Miller
The NFL Combine begins this week and if you are planning to watch the events unfold at home, you will need to know where to tune in.
What once was an annual event that was held for NFL team executives, coaches, and agents, has turned into another NFL event that invites fans to attend and another event that is on your television. Welcome to the NFL Combine.
This week college athletes will descend on Indianapolis to audition for NFL teams in the hopes of increasing their draft stocks. While most players will not hurt or improve their stock, it tends to be the projected middle-round players that come out ahead. Sure there is the occasional interview gone wrong with a top prospect that really scares teams off but in reality, most won’t hurt their stock too much.
The event has become another one of those televised NFL off-season events that fans soak up both live and now on television. So if you can’t make it to Indiana this weekend, here is how to watch it at home.
What is it: NFL Combine
All positions will be worked out through a myriad of drills over the four-day event.
Dates: Thursday, February 27th through Sunday, March 1st
Times: Thursday, Friday, and Saturday events begin at 4:00 pm eastern and end at 11:00 pm. Sunday’s workouts will start at 2:00 pm and end at 7:00 pm.
Position schedule:
Thursday: Quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends
Friday: Place kickers, special teams, offensive line, running backs
Saturday: Defensive lineman and linebackers
Sunday: defensive backs
Television schedule
NFL Network will broadcast the workouts live
Testing schedule:
All positions will go through a six-day schedule based on when they arrive, for example, Tight ends, quarterbacks, and wide receivers are in group one and will arrive on Sunday, the 23rd while placekickers, special teams, offensive lineman, and running backs are in group two and will arrive on Monday. Each group arrives a day apart based on their workout dates.
Day 1: Arrival, registration, orientation, interviews
Day 2: Measurements, pre-exams at a hospital, interviews
Day 3: Media availability, medical exams, positional coach interviews, psych testing
Day 4: NFLPA meeting, interviews, bench press, psych testing continues,
Day 5: Limited testing and interviews, on-field workouts
Day 6: players leave Indianapolis