Miami Dolphins could carry three or four QB’s on their roster for 2020
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback in April and they have already said that Ryan Fitzpatrick will be back and Josh Rosen will compete.
Doing the quick math, that is three quarterbacks on the Miami Dolphins roster and they may carry a fourth on the practice squad. The question is will they have three QB’s active on game day?
That question really depends on who they draft at the position. If that new QB comes from the 2nd round or later, they would more than likely be inactive on Sundays. If that QB is a top-five draft pick or even a first-round pick, they will more likely be active, unless that player is Tua Tagovailoa.
With Fitzpatrick returning to the Dolphins, he is under contract for one more season, it really comes down to what Josh Rosen will do through the off-season and in training camp. Rosen could be a big key in what happens this upcoming season.
Brian Flores, speaking to the media this week, told reporters that Josh Rosen will be competing again for the starting job this off-season. It could be a three-person race for the opening game.
If Rosen can beat out Fitzpatrick for the starting job, there is a good chance that Fitzpatrick would be released. Of course, this is all predicated on who the Dolphins draft. It is hard to believe that Miami would carry three QB’s with starting qualities but a rookie could be asked to sit for a year and learn and the Dolphins could afford to let that happen at least in the first half of the season.
The second half of the season could be when we see a rookie quarterback take over down the stretch. If the Dolphins are out of the playoff picture, there is no reason not to get reps for a young rookie. However, we have had this argument before.
In 2019, the Dolphins were expected to go back to Josh Rosen but head coach Brian Flores made it very clear that the team was not tanking and were trying to win football games. It would be expected to see that approach again in 2020.