Potential landing spots for NFL FA QB’s do not include the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Rumors, speculation, and more rumors will only build as NFL free agency approaches. With all the quarterback where do the Miami Dolphins fit?
When it comes to the start of the NFL free agency market, the quarterback still is one of the top positions being discussed. With so many free agents to be, the FA class is looking to be as good as the draft class, but for the Miami Dolphins, there is little involvement.
Miami has their eyes set on the NFL Draft where they could trade up for Joe Burrow or Tua Tagovailoa or take Justin Herbert or Jordan Love. Free agency doesn’t seem to be an area that the Dolphins are putting a lot of research into. Unless of course we simply don’t know about it.
Some, specifically Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com, believes that the Dolphins are a dark horse team to land Tom Brady. That doesn’t really seem logical but in the NFL, nothing is impossible. A couple of months ago we looked at the FA market at the position but with FA right around the corner now, days instead of months, we revisit the topic to see what the latest is.
Tom Brady
There is going to be a lot of talk surrounding Brady as free agency nears but it seems that he will either return to the Patriots (this is what I firmly believe will happen) or leave for another city. The top rumored cities are the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Most of this speculation is due to Tom Brady’s West coach upbringing and Gisele’s career.
While the Raiders and Chargers lead the speculation at this point, the Dolphins and Titans are sometimes mentioned as well. Don’t buy any of it until we hear he is in fact not re-signing with the Patriots. If he doesn’t have a contract on March 18th, we can look a little deeper.
Unlike Brady, we know he is leaving the Chargers. The Chargers announced he would not be back. With Rivers now living in Florida with his family, the speculation of where he could land is getting more attention.
Recently, it was said that the Redskins could be a landing spot under Ron Rivera with the hopes of Dwayne Haskins learning more from the bench. Haskins didn’t have much to learn from last year. Rivers could also land in Tampa Bay where the Buccaneers could easily move on from Jameis Winston. Miami has not been mentioned but unless he is willing to play for the same amount as Ryan Fitzpatrick, there really is no reason for them to be involved.
Matt Stafford
Stafford says he isn’t leaving Detroit, the Lions say he isn’t leaving Detroit, his wife posted on social media little hearts over the word Detroit, but all of that being said, there is still reports that he will not play in 2020 for the Lions. Some of that speculation has to do with the Lions talking about drafting a QB at number three overall. It is more likely an effort to drive the value of that spot for a trade. If he does end moving, there are some who believe the Patriots could be a landing spot if Brady leaves.
Drew Brees and Teddy Bridgewater
It is unknown what is going on here. Brees has not made an announcement about his future and the Saints are on the hook waiting to hear whether they need to get Bridgewater under contract. As for free agency, there hasn’t been much talk about Bridgewater but that will change sooner rather than later.
Tannehill is likely going to remain with the Titans but there is no guarantee that it happens. It really depends on how much value Tannehill has to them over impending free agent Derrick Henry. Tannehill is going to get a really good contract from whoever signs him but the market could be smaller than expected and Tannehill is not going to be a day one free-agent acquisition. His future is going to be dependant on how the dominos of those QB’s mentioned above fall.