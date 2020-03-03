Miami Dolphins NFL Draft smokescreens start and end with who you
By Brian Miller
This is the season that is filled with speculation and innuendo, and of course, smokescreens. For the Miami Dolphins, it starts and ends with you.
Yes, Miami Dolphins fans the smoke and mirror lead up to the 2020 NFL Draft is controlled and manipulated by you the fan. The NFL Draft, still a month away has all the makings of one of the biggest letdowns and outpouring of disgruntled fans as there ever has been. It would almost be worth it to pay the money to fly to Las Vegas or attend the draft party at Hard Rock Stadium.
NFL teams don’t want fans to know what they are doing because that means other teams know what they are doing. You don’t have to look any further than the Miami Dolphins and Chris Grier along with Brian Flores. Both insist that they have looked over all the film on every player. They will tell you that quarterback is on of 22 positions that they have examined closely and they will want you to believe that every player in this year’s draft is a potential at picks five, 18, and 26.
Guess what? They don’t mean it. There is maybe a handful of players that they will draft at those spots if they don’t trade them. That is where you come in. That is where the season of not talking, has everyone talking and frankly, it comes down to who you want and what you want.
There is no larger debate today than that which surrounds quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the other quarterbacks in the draft because if you are not on the Tua wagon, you are lost in an alternate universe where reality doesn’t exist.
To put is simply, it looks like this. If you hear that the Miami Dolphins are going to trade up for Tua, you will hear that from a hundred plus sources and every Tom, Dick, and Harry on social media will tell you that it is not a smokescreen. It is 100% accurate, it is real. The Dolphins want Tua and the only thing that is keeping them from getting him is the compensation it will take to move up.
But, if you hear that Justin Herbert is the Dolphins real target or Jordan Love, or even Jake Fromm, then you sir or ma’am are not paying attention and need to get back into this reality because that is a smokescreen. A smokescreen to throw off other teams who may want Tagovailoa. A smokescreen to drive down the asking price from the Redskins, Lions, Giants, or maybe even the Bengals.
If it is not Tua, it is a smokescreen. If it is Tua, it is so real you need to get on board.
Such is the life of a fan who has lived through perpetual mediocrity at best for 20 years. Such are the hopes of a fanbase that lives and dies by who others think are the best at their position.
It is a no-win scenario and frankly, it will get worse before it gets better. Think of it as the Miami Dolphins personal Presidential election lead-up. Both sides want you to hear what they are saying but only one side is actually right, the side that you are on.
So what side are you on? The side of Tagovailoa or the side of an alternate reality where you no longer matter?