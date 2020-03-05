The surest way for the Miami Dolphins to land Tua Tagovailoa in the draft
Tua Tagovailoa is considered by many to be a generational player and just happens to be a major need for the Miami Dolphins.
The Miami Dolphins have a need at a position of utmost importance and Tua Tagovailoa could fill that need but Miami has to find a way to get him first.
I’m O-line centric and even I can see how there is enough opportunities this draft that make it worthwhile to make a move for a quarterback. The one that should be the target stands out from the rest. He would have been the runaway stand out if not for injury. Tua Tagovailoa has far better stats and tape and far more consistency than any other QB in this draft and consistency is king.
If the Miami Dolphins wanted better assurance at landing Tua Tagovailoa they could trade up to third with the Detroit Lions and then trade it for the 2nd with the Washington Redskins. Washington could then still get Chase Young.
The compensation: the move to third is said to be the No. 26 pick or multiple second-round picks, and the Dolphins’ 5th. So I will speculate the extra move up one spot from 3rd to 2nd would be a second and third-round pick in a mix match fashion of this and next seasons drafts.
This is all just rehashing speculation and adding my own as far as compensation because when it comes to trading picks for the likes of a would-be / could-be “franchise quarterback” you can easily toss the draft value chart right out of the window. Just like in free agency where the top dollar has to be spent on higher candidates the same holds true for higher prospects in the draft, especially at the QB position.
I am also not totally advocating for this to happen but would like to get some kind of grasp on what it would take and at what cost. Should the draft compensation trend toward a reasonable amount then they should absolutely go for it. However, it is all guess-work.
There seems to be a large contention of fans and local sports media alike that want to stay put. The Miami Dolphins could elect to do so while saving draft capital but picking Justin Herbert or Jordan Love at five would be seen as a reach. Waiting until 18 or trading down trying to get one of those two could be too cute of a move and you end up missing out. So again, just like trading up for Tua might not be looked at as the right move in some camps it is the sure thing and you have a much better chance at landing the prospect you want.
All this preemptive draft talk could be all for naught because first comes free agency and with it some notable QB’s. Topping that list are Tom Brady and Drew Brees and even at their advanced age and possibly declining talents, they both could very well reshape how the draft plays out depending on which teams they might land on. Also, teams QB’s that they might replace could have an effect as might even the lesser FA QB’s like Teddy Bridgewater, Jameis Winston or Philip Rivers to name a few.
As the off-season draft talk gets drawn out. The FA QB talk is also on a slow cooker and Brady is probably lapping it up.