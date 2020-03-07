Five Miami Dolphins that could be playing elsewhere in 2020
The Miami Dolphins have plenty of cap space but that doesn’t mean some players have seen the field the last time for the team.
With free agency in the NFL about to begin, I wanted to take a look at five players with the potential to be playing elsewhere in 2020. The Miami Dolphins are poised to have $88 million dollars of available cap space to pursue their targets.
Chris Grier has stated the team will be aggressive in the free agency market. However, does that mean that the roster purge is complete? Will other names be traded or waived in order to upgrade or to pursue another piece that could be viewed as an upgrade?
The term “cap casualty” gets used a lot this time of year in the NFL but what does it mean? When teams are limited on the amount of cap space they have heading into the free agency period, teams have to choose who to resign and who to release or trade. This process allows for the team to free up money to sign another player that could fit a bigger need for the team moving forward. The Dolphins are not in a bind at all as far as cap space, however, they could still have some moves to make.
Some names that could be “cap casualties” for the Dolphins are Reshad Jones, Albert Wilson, Daniel Kilgore, Julien Davenport, and Allen Hurns could all be on different teams should the team decide it needs extra financial freedom. According to overthecap.com, the team’s cap space would jump to $110 million dollars and could allow the team the ability they need to acquire another piece.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
Reshad Jones has been a cornerstone on the defense and when healthy he has played well for the team. However, as the team looks to get younger, the team could seek either a trade partner for the veteran or outright release him. In 2019, Jones’ season was cut short due to injury and he only played in four games. He is a two-time pro-bowler that has averaged 78 tackles a season over his 10 years in the league.
Albert Wilson has provided the Dolphins fans with some exciting thrills in the past two seasons since arriving from Kansas City. He has tallied 742 yards and five touchdowns in his two seasons with the team. The team would gain an additional $9.5 million dollars in cap space should the team look to move on from the wideout and pursue targets in the draft or free agency.
Daniel Kilgore would free up an additional $ 4 million dollars in cap space for the team. Since coming over from the 49ers, he has served the team well as their center, however, he falls into the older veteran on a team looking to get younger. He has started 17 games in his two years with the team due to injuries, he has missed his share as well.
Julie’n Davenport came to the Dolphins last year as part of the trade that sent Kenny Stills and Laremy Tunsil to the Texans. Moving on from Davenport will allow the team to have an additional $ 2.1 million dollars in cap space. He is still on his rookie contract having been drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL draft, he has also been healthy missing only one game (while with Texans). The offensive line is in desperate need for a major overhaul to allow whoever is under center time to throw the ball as well as opportunities for the running game.
Lastly, Allen Hurns is another receiver that could be playing elsewhere for the 2020 season. Moving on from Hurns would free up an additional $ 2 million dollars in cap space. Hurns did account for 416 yards and two touchdowns in his only season with the Dolphins. Outside of the 2016 and 2017 seasons, he has been healthy only missing two games due to injury.
Of these five players, I would like to see them all return to the Dolphins. However, as last off season taught us, the current leadership will pursue all options to the team to maximize its options and build a team for long lasting success.