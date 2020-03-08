Ryan Fitzpatrick is the best quarterback on the Miami Dolphins roster
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a new quarterback but there is a lot separating Ryan Fitzpatrick from Josh Rosen as the best on the Miami Dolphins.
This could change. It actually better change. Ryan Fitzpatrick is head and shoulders over any other quarterback on the Miami Dolphins roster and it isn’t close. It was close, last year, for a short time but then Josh Rosen started and the Dolphins were not able to do much.
Ryan Fitzpatrick brought life back into the team’s offense and over the last half of the season took the offense on his shoulders and led them to six victories. Pretty impressive for a team devoid of talent. This year, well, it’s likely that Fitzpatrick will remain the best quarterback on the roster but the Dolphins expect more in the way of competition.
Josh Rosen will spend his third NFL season with his third offensive coordinator but at least the same head coach. He will be expected to make a big jump this year from back up to, yeah, back up. It is hard to believe that the Dolphins will start him in 2020 without an injury to Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick clearly has more leadership qualities on and off the field than Rosen and that is a big difference between the two because on the field, the two are pretty close.
Of course, this is all dependent on what happens in the draft come April. A top draft pick at the position changes the dynamics for Miami regardless of who starts. The rookie will likely sit for the year, especially if that rookie is Tua Tagovailoa or if not Tua, will likely be on the sideline much of the season.
At that point, the question will be simple. Do the Dolphins start Josh Rosen to drum up trade interest or start the rookie so he gets some experience?