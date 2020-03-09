Michael Dieter is Miami Dolphins best offensive lineman for now
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Michael Dieter is the best of that group but that is not saying much on a unit that is in need of major changes.
To say that one offensive lineman in better than the rest really isn’t saying a whole lot because as a whole, the entire Miami Dolphins offensive line should be gutted and rebuilt. Sorry, but it is a hard truth.
Up and down the Dolphins offensive line, the Dolphins struggled in pass protection and run blocking and at times, simply getting the snap count right. This year, that line should be changed. It better be changed. The Dolphins have a lot of money to spend in cap space and they have 14 draft picks. If the offensive line isn’t overhauled, throw your hands in the air and walk away.
At tackle, Julien Davenport, and J’Marcus Webb are slotted but neither is more than depth at this point and both should be replaced by another veteran in free agency or a rookie in the draft.
Michael Dieter played well last year. He didn’t play great and yes, he looked more like a rookie in 2019 than a veteran but he has the physical tools to get better and is young enough to grow. He may never be an all-pro but he doesn’t have to be. He only needs to do his job and for the most part, he did that last year. I would venture to say more than the others did.
Alongside Dieter at guard, Danny Isidora, Jesse Davis, and Shaq Calhoun make up the roster. Davis has played at tackle and seems to be a better fit as a floater who can fill in when needed at both positions. Calhoun has a lot of potential. He saw significant time as an undrafted rookie in 2019 and could eventually become a legit starter but at worse, he is a talented back-up.
At the center position, you could make the argument for Daniel Kilgore and frankly, I love his attitude and the leadership that he tries to bring to the roster but on the field, he needs to be more consistent and given his veteran status, I would expect more of that from a starter.
When it all comes to a head once free agency starts, I would guess that some changes are going to be made to the roster along the offensive line and then come late April, we will see more made as well.