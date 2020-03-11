5 offensive linemen prospects that could be Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
How the Miami Dolphins will fix their offensive line has been a question asked for months band still there are no real answers. Not yet.
The Miami Dolphins should be addressing their offensive line during free agency which begins next week but if they don’t, they will be playing a poorly laid out game at next month’s draft.
Perhaps the weakest position on the entire team, the offensive line is screaming to be re-built. Last year, the offensive line only saw implosion as Laremy Tunsil was traded away. To be fair, they got much better towards the end of the season but not so good as to warrant a pass in 2020.
Miami is in a good position to draft a top talent along the offensive line and one or more should be available at any one of their three first-round drafting spots. Here are five linemen that could hear their name called in round one to the Dolphins.
Offensive tackles
Andrew Thomas – Georgia
Projected as to be a top ten draft pick, Thomas is a perfect left tackle prospect who can handle both run and pass blocking duties. Thomas could go in the top five depending on things that shake out in the first four picks. For the Dolphins, it is more likely a choice of five or not at all.
Mekhi Becton – Louisville
If there were any shot at Miami drafting Becton with the 18th pick, the Cardinal tackle put it to bed at the combine where he was probably one of the few who literally jumped up draft boards. He is quick and has fast feet with good hands equally in pass and run protection. He will likely be gone by pick 18 as well.
Jedrick Wills – Alabama
Tristan Wirfs – Iowa
We can lump them together because frankly, we don’t know which will go first and both should be there at pick 18. Some have Wirfs going in the top ten but others see him as a mid-round pick in round one.
Wills, on the other hand, is a projected mid-round one selection and if the Dolphins view him as their answer, don’t be surprised to hear his name called at 18 if he is there.
Guard
Shane Lemieux – Oregon
Many believe that Lemieux is destined to be the Dolphins pick at 26. A late first-round prospect, Lemieux could drop into round two especially if a run on first-round receivers happens like expected. He would fit nicely in at right guard and would give the Dolphins two young guards to build on.
Center
Tyler Biadasz – Wisconsin
After Biadasx you would be dipping into the mid-second round and mid-rounds of the draft. Biadasz is a very solid center that could anchor a line for the next ten years. He has all the traits you want in a center and his footwork is fantastic in the small spaces of the guard/tackle gap.