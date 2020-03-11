5 quarterback NFL Draft prospects that should interest the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins need a quarterback and this year’s draft class is deep at the position with talent and fan sponsored controversy. Yet, five prospects stand out.
There are lines in the sand that have been drawn from casual Miami Dolphins fans to media members who really don’t care what the Dolphins do but think they have an idea of what will happen in late April.
The overall consensus is that Miami will use the 5th overall pick to draft a signal-caller or package it with more picks to move up in the draft. The mirrors and smokescreens have already begun so now it is only the waiting that hurts.
While Miami may find themselves linked to one quarterback over another, there are five prospects who stand out whether you want to believe it or not.
Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama
The top QB prospect in this year’s draft class is Joe Burrow but had it not been for a hip injury, Dolphins fans may be talking about Joe Burrow instead as Tagovailoa may have been heading to Ohio to play with the Bengals. Aside from elite arm strength, Tagovailoa has the other intangibles that teams look for but durability is a concern to everyone who is not blinded by his talent and production at Alabama.
Justin Herbert – Oregon
While some believe that the target is Tagoavailoa there are just as many self-proclaimed experts that want you to know Justin Herbert is the top pick for the Dolphins in 2020. At pick five, he will likely still be there but he won’t last until pick 18.
Herbert has elite arm strength but his biggest knocks have been leadership and consistency. Some have pointed out that he may have already reached his developmental ceiling and if that is true, then the team that drafts him may not like what they get but there are those that think he may be the best in this year’s class.
Jordan Love – Utah State
Love had a really solid NFL Combine and his draft stock has gone up since the college season ended. There is a lot of raw talent to love about, Love. Many see him as a player that is similar to Patrick Mahomes but that would be unfair. Love has a lot of great qualities and he is well-liked and respected but he still has to grow before he is ready to lead and NFL team. Because of that, he may not project to be a starter for another year or two. Teams that can wait will jump at the chance but a team looking to get earlier production should take a pass.
Jake Fromm – Georgia
Fromm has a big arm and is a great leader in the locker room but he is at times wildly inconsistent and that has turned off a lot of fans. There is growing speculation that the New England Patriots may see him as the future after Tom Brady. Belichick would have to slow him down a bit but he has the physical tools to be coached, he just isn’t ready yet.
Joe Burrow – LSU
Burrow is the best in this year’s draft class but he has turned off more than a few fans over the last month. From questions regarding his desire to play in Cincinnati to a more flippant attitude that has not looked good publicly, there are those questioning his ego. And maybe they should.
Burrow has a lot of talent but he is starting to rub people the wrong way. It likely won’t change much in terms of the draft as he is still expected to be taken number one overall by the Bengals.