Miami Dolphins could draft with pick number 18 but don’t rule out a trade
By Brian Miller
The focus of most Miami Dolphins fans, and for that matter national media, has been on the fifth pick in the NFL Draft but if Miami doesn’t trade up, they have two more to use.
The Miami Dolphins have three picks in round one of next months draft and while that is not reallly lost on the fan base, the reality is most of the attention has been given to the fifth overall pick and what the Dolphins will do with it.
Most mock drafts cover the 18th and 26th picks but others wipe them clean off the board when they begin doing mock drafts that involve the Dolphins trading up for a quarterback. Very few mention the Dolphins staying put and even when they select a player at pick five it typically comes with the caveat “I see the Dolphins trading up”. Practically no one is talking about the Dolphins moving out of pick five and dropping down.
Then there is pick 18. A selection acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. As stated above, many believe that the Dolphins will move that pick as part of a package that gets them as high as number two or number three overall.
For all that talk, what if the Dolphins do the unthinkable and actually, you know, draft at pick number five? It would mean they would keep pick number 18. It would mean that another selection in round one will be made and here are some names to keep an ear out for.
K’Lavon Chaisson – DE – LSU
Chaisson may be one of the top pure defensive end edge rushers in this draft. Depending on what the Miami Dolphins do in free agency, edge/linebacker could be a big need for the defense. Chaisson has a high ceiling and is built more like a Jason Taylor type, long and lean. He is versatile and could play multiple rolls in the Dolphins defense but he would be far better suited for off the edge havoc.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
TRADE:
Yes, the focus for the Dolphins has been on pick 18 being used to trade up for a quarterback early in the draft but 18 may have a lot of value to move the Dolphins back in round one and pick up more draft picks in both 2020 and more importantly 2021.
Depending on how the top 17 picks shake out, the Dolphins are in a prime spot to entertain offers for teams in the late portion of the round looking for wide-receiver help. The Dolphins don’t need a wide-receiver right now but there could be a first-round run on pass catchers in the mid-round of the first.
Henry Ruggs, Cee Dee Lamb, Justin Jefferson, and Jalen Reagor all could still be on the board. Jerry Jeudy should be gone by now, but in reality, his draft position could drop into the mid-teens and if that happens, the run on WR’s could begin. The Dolphins could acquire more draft capital and still land almost any of the players on this list.
D’Andre Swift – RB – Georgia
There is little doubt that the Dolphins want to get better at the running back position but the question is where will they get better from? Free agency will provide some options but they will be expensive and the Dolphins should skip the temptations of names and instead look towards the draft. Swift is the top runner in this years class and while he may not be head and shoulders over the rest, he would be a very solid fit for the Dolphins as they rebuild the backfield.
Kenneth Murray – LB – Oklahoma
Linebacker isn’t a huge need for the Dolphins but it is a need and Miami could look to bolster the unit with a top prospect like Murray. Murray has good instincts and is quick to the point of attack. He is also good in coverage which will help Miami. His verstatility could work well with what Flores wants to see on defense.
Grant Delpit – S – LSU
This is a good name to watch here. While he could go a pick or two early don’t be surprised if he is there at 18. If the Dolphins release Reshad Jones as many expect, they will need a safety to replacme him. Flores loves secondary players and with the trade of Minkah Fitzpatrick, they will be looking for help. Delpit could develop into a top NFL safety.
Jordan Love – QB – Utah State
Most of the conversations surrounding the QB position begin with the 5th overall pick and whether the Dolphins will sit at 5 and draft a QB or trade up for one. There is not guarantee that they will get a QB at 5 or that they will trade up. Several teams could jump ahead of them. At 18 the Dolphins could add a QB and while many see Love moving up the first-round ladder, the draft always has ways of silencing those who think they know everything.
This is why Love may still be on the board at pick number 18.