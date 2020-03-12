5 running back NFL Draft prospects that would fit the Miami Dolphins
By Brian Miller
Although the Miami Dolphins need a RB or two, free agency is not the likely storefront that the team will be shopping in, think more NFL Draft shopping.
The Miami Dolphins could shop for a top free-agent running back or they could settle for a veteran who has some legs left under him but more than likely, the Dolphins are going to address the position, one of need, in next months draft.
At some point during this year’s NFL Draft, there will be a run on running backs so to speak. The question is whether or not the Miami Dolphins will be one of those teams that get a jump on them before the run begins.
I’m not a huge proponent of drafting running backs in the first round. The Dolphins have three selections in round one and frankly, I don’t want them to use one on a running back. With two selections in round two, I would be fine with that. Of course, and I’m sure you will be thrilled to know, I don’t run the Dolphins draft room.
So with that being said, here are the top five players at the position in this year’s draft in order of projected draft round.
D’Andre Swift – Georgia
Georgia had a solid offensive line and Jake Fromm at QB but Swift, a 5’9″ 215lb runner ran for 1,216 and seven touchdowns in 2019. The effort earned him a lot of accolades and now he is only a month away from being a first-round NFL prospect.
Swift is the only almost guaranteed running back projected to go in round one. The others could go late round one or sometime in round two. He is the best back in this year’s class but that margin isn’t big so if the Dolphins don’t take him, there isn’t a huge drop off between Swift and the others.
Swift would fit in well with the Dolphins but he would need to be drafted at pick 18 because he likely will not be around when Miami picks again at 26. For his full bio and stats, click his name to see him on ProFootballreference.com as you can also do with the players below.
J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State
Dobbins is interesting because many view him as a late 2nd round player maybe even a third-round prospect. If he was available in round three it would be hard to pass on him but I believe that he will come off the board in round two when a small run on backs begins.
The Dolphins could draft him with their first pick in the second round and that would have some value but I may be more inclined to wait until later in round two or take my chances in round three.
Zack Moss – Utah
Another back with a wide range of possible draft spots. Some have him as a first-round prospect while others see him more as a third-rounder. A third-round selection would be a steal for this kid. He is a strong runner with good vision and should see a lot of first-year action as a rookie.
The late second seems more likely but I also wouldn’t be 100 percent surprised if he fell to the mid to late third or even the early 4th. It is hard to get a gauge on the team’s views of running back worth over the last couple of drafts.
Jonathan Taylor – Wisconsin
Most mock drafts have Taylor as the second best running back in this years class and he very well could be the second runner taken off the board. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry in 2019 with Wisconsin. He has power and vision and adequate speed that will entice teams to carry him high on their draft boards.
Cam Akers – Florida State
A mid-round prospect, Akers should be familiar to the Dolphins executives considering he is a Florida prospect. The Dolphins could use a player that finished 2019 with 14 touchdowns and 1,114 yards.
Miami has had a lot of success over the years with mid-round runners until they hit a wall with Kalen Ballage. Ballage could still show what the Dolphins saw in him but this year will be critical and Akers is a player that could push him for work in training camp and possibly take the job.