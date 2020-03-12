Albert Wilson could be the next Miami Dolphins domino to fall
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have started their roster purge of 2020 and Albert Wilson could be the next domino to fall before free agency.
This year the Miami Dolphins do not need cap space. They already have the most in the league but over the last two days, the Dolphins have added almost $12 million to that pool. Albert Wilson could give the Dolphins more.
Wilson’s production is now what the Dolphins had hoped for. Most of that has been due to the hip injury he sustained two seasons ago but Wilson is going to count $10 million and change against the cap and just over $9 million is saved by his release.
Ideally, the Dolphins would be able to restructure his deal and keep him on the roster while reducing the cap figure. Even though the Dolphins don’t need the space, Wilson’s contract can be used elsewhere and money saved this year will roll over.
The Dolphins are going to be active in free agency but what degree is not known yet. Tampering period legally begins in three days on the 15th. We may learn more then.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
As for Wilson, when he is healthy and involved in the offense he is exceptionally fast and can break big plays. Normally, one would think the value for Wilson is fair. This year, the Dolphins are in position to draft a top WR if they so desire and that makes Wilson a bit more expenable.
The Dolphins are not in a bad place with receivers even if they release Wilson but again, $9 million is a lot to save, in fact, it offsets the $8 million of dead money from the release of Reshad Jones.
There has not been much news on Wilson or rumors so this is all speculation at best given the financial numbers and cap hit but it would make sense for the Dolphins to either restructure or release. If Wilson is willing to take less money, he will likely remain a Dolphins.