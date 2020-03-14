Melvin Gordon is not what the Miami Dolphins need at running back
By Brian Miller
There is some early speculation that the Miami Dolphins have interest in free-agent running back Melvin Gordon but they probably should look elsewhere.
As the NFL start to free agency nears and the legal tampering period begins on Monday, Miami Dolphins fans should start to hear the names of players on their wish list. Melvin Gordon has been added to that list. For now.
According to ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Miami Dolphins like Gordon and Gordon also appears to like the Dolphins but this will all come down to what Gordon thinks is the right price and what the Dolphins think is the right price.
In 2019, Gordon held out through week four seeking a much larger contract. Given his production with the Chargers, he was still one of the lowest-paid running backs in the league. Now that he is a free agent, he is hoping to get one of, if not, become the highest-paid back in the NFL.
Gordon is a solid runner but his name is more recognized than his play on the field. He has not exactly been a locker room leader and has been more about himself in recent years than the team. That is something that the Dolphins have been shifting away from so why would Gordon be a fit for the Dolphins?
For starters, Gordon is good in both the passing game and running game. In 2019 he produced eight rushing touchdowns and added one through the air. Over his career, that started in 2015, Gordon has 11 receiving touchdowns and 1,873 yards. On the ground, he has produced 4,240 yards and 36 touchdowns.
Gordon has the stats that are attractive to a team that is hoping to beef up a running game that was almost completely absent in 2019. The question is whether or not Gordon’s “me-first” reputation around the league is something that will go away once he gets his payday.
Gordon has all the talent in the world and has great stats to back show that talent off but there is something that simply doesn’t seem to fit the eye test. With so many teams needing help at the position I would think more teams would be wanting his services.
With the Dolphins having 14 picks in next month’s NFL Draft, they should strongly consider passing on an expensive Gordon and go with a younger guy that can still contribute immediately and might be a better fit now and in the future.