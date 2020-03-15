NFL labor peace for 10 more years as players pass CBA
NFL players had until 11:59 pm on Saturday to vote on the latest CBA offer from the owners. On Sunday, the players approved that agreement.
In the midst of a sports landscape that has been dominated over the last week with talk about the “coronavirus”, sports fans now have something to look forward to in the foreseeable future thanks to the NFL.
NCAA “March Madness”? Canceled!
The MLB season has been put on hold.
The NHL has suspended its season.
The NBA has shut down for 30 days.
Even the Masters, which is still a month away, has been postponed.
That leaves NFL free agency, and the draft, as the lone focus of the sports world for the next month.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
How did we get here?
(courtesy Grant Gordon, NFL.com)
Representatives for NFL owners and the “Board of Executives” (BOE) for the NFLPA negotiated for over 10 months to hammer out a deal. That same BOE then voted 6-5 AGAINST the deal they just finished negotiating. Despite the BOE’s opposition, the council decided to send the proposal to the entire player’s coalition for a vote; requiring just a ‘simple majority’ to ratify/refuse.
Key ‘wins’ for the players?
- “Neutral decision-maker for most Commissioner Discipline cases”
- THC testing limited to “two weeks at the start of training camp” and no suspensions.
- Increases to minimum player salaries
- Players receive 47 percent share of revenue with a ‘bump to 48.5 percent if/when the league expands to 17 games.
- Further reductions in padded practices.
Key ‘win’ for the owners?
- Option of a 17th regular-season game beginning in the 2021 season.
If you want to see the full NFLPA ‘fact sheet’, please click here.
Where do things go from here?
Barring any changes made by the league due to ‘coronavirus’ concerns, teams and players/agents can begin negotiating at noon on Monday; although no deals can be finalized until Wednesday at 4 pm EST. At this time, the NFL Draft is still also scheduled to proceed as planned from April 23rd through April 25th.