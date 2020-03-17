Miami Dolphins defensive FA signings continue with Emmanuel Ogbah
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are continuing their defensive heavy free agency signing former Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
Emmanuel Ogbah is joining the Miami Dolphins new-look defense as the Miami Dolphins have agreed to a contract with the free agent. He will join Bryon Jones and Kyle Van Noy as the new faces on the defensive side of the ball.
It looks as though the Dolphins are far from done though.
Ogbah looked really well last year for the Chiefs. In fact, had he not been injured, he may have ended with a career year. Drafted in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns, Ogbah spent three seasons with the Browns before joining K.C. last year. He played in only four games for the Chiefs but had three passes defensed, one forced fumble, and 5.5 sacks which is impressive given the number of games he appeared in.
Over his four year career, he has posted 154 total tackles and 18 sacks.
With the Dolphins he will likely play opposite Shaq Lawson but the Dolphins use a mixed rotation that is designed to confuse offenses so he could be anywhere on the front line which could make him lethal. If Brian Flores and his coaching staff can get the best out of him and he can return to form he could be an incredible signing.
According to Drew Rosenhaus who represents him, the deal is a two-year deal worth up to $15 million with $7.5 million guaranteed. Miami is continuing to look for level two talent that is coming off their rookie contracts and getting them for decent team-friendly deals. So far, the only bank breaker was Byron Jones who clocked in with a contract valued close to $85 million.