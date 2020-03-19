PhinPhanatic writers react to the Miami Dolphins signing Ereck Flowers
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made their first splash earlier today when they agreed to a contract with guard/tackle Ereck Flowers. The reactions have been mixed.
With Ereck Flowers officially returning to his hometown of Miami to join the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday, we get our first look at what the Dolphins are making a priority and the offensive line is part of that transformation.
With social media being mixed on the reviews of Flowers, we took it to our own writers to get their opinions on the team’s first signing of the 2020 league year.
Pablo Rosero
- Ereck Flowers showed promise last season with the Redskins and if he can keep it up he’ll be worth the money.
Dale-Paul Jordan
- What are the Dolphins thinking?! The amount of actual guards that have played more than one full season on the open market is amazing, and now to start your free agency with $19 million guaranteed to a turnstile player is shocking. Why not look at Glassgow from Detriot or McGovern from Denver.
Nick Belotto
- I’m more ok with the Erick Flowers signing than most may be, although I do think it’s a tad pricey. After being labeled a bust during his time with the New York Giants, Flowers played well in Washington after he moved inside. At 25, Flowers should be able to help Miami’s run offense, assuming he continues to grow as a player.
Dominic Ambrose
- I think Flowers is a questionable signing. However, if he plays and can get coached back to the level he was at here in his hometown then he will do well here.
Sean Moon
- In no real world is this guy worth 19 Million dollars. His epic fails in NYC was enough evidence to prove he is not a starting-caliber offensive lineman. One year at the guard position in Washington earned him an average rating (30th). The dolphins are rolling the dice and way over-paid this train wreck waiting to happen. Fitzpatrick is gonna STILL be running for his life.
George Keim
- What I like most about Flowers is he’s still young. At only 25 years old he’s still moldable. The new coaching staff has prided themselves as being teachers. Flowers was not a good tackle but from all metrics, he seemed to be trending upwards at the end of the year last year when playing guard. If the Phins can coach him up then they got a steal at only $10 million per year.
Matthew Stevens
- Until the final numbers are revealed, it’s hard to render a definitive opinion but he reminded me of Marc Columbo in his time with the Giants; a big ‘turnstile. If he’s going to be the RG, then maybe it makes sense. If Conklin would have come to Miami for 14M/yr, then that is the way we should have gone. If not, then I have to trust that the coaches can get the best out of him.
James Anderson
- The first signing looked to cost more than I expected, and not just because he falls under the one-year wonder moniker but because of the coach/GM talk of not spending as past staffs have. This sort of signing is indicative to teams being bottom dwellers and in need of a shot and not afraid to roll the dice.
Shawn Digity
- I really like the Ereck Flowers signing. He caught a lot of flak in the first few years of his career, and those bad memories have lingered even after finding success after moving inside the offensive live and outside of New York. I think the move will turn out to be an underrated buy.