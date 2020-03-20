Miami Dolphins draft needs after first week of free agency
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made a lot of moves this week and that will have a direct impact on the team’s NFL Draft plans next month.
For the Miami Dolphins, the number of draft picks in their pocket is as impressive as the start of free agency that focused on young players who fit within the team’s schemes and concepts. Miami’s approach was methodical and each move worked in concert with the others. On paper, the Dolphins got a lot better. On the field, while it is too early to know for certain obviously, the reality is unlike moves made by previous general managers, this one seems to fit more in line with what the coach’s vision is for the roster.
This brings us to the draft and what likely changed.
Cornerback: Miami’s signing of Byron Jones eliminates the immediate need for a top corner in the draft. The Dolphins may have been tempted with one of their three first-round picks but now they may not address that position until day three. Of course, the future of Xavien Howard will come into play as well.
Running back: The signing of Jordan Howard does not eliminate the need for a running back. Miami may not draft one in the first round but I would imagine that one will be on the roster by the end of the second barring any trading.
Center: Miami signed Ted Karras on a one-year deal but don’t believe for a minute that the idea is to lock him down longer if he works out. That being said, the drafting of a center is still possible but it may not be a first-round necessity.
Guard: Ereck Flowers played very well last year in his first stint as a guard. The Dolphins are banking on him continuing that success but they still need to find better help along the offensive line. Michael Dieter showed some signs of improvement as the year wore on last year but let’s be honest, the Dolphins identifying good offensive lineman has sucked for years. I would expect them to draft another guard sometime before day three of the draft.
Tackle: Miami has not addressed the tackle position in the draft and that has left a lot of speculation that it will be a focus in round one. I don’t buy into this as I think Miami will try and move up in the first. I think they will address the position by day three but I am no longer sold on them spending a first-round pick on one. I hope I’m wrong because they need to.
Safety: Miami made a small move in free agency and without Reshad Jones, they may be looking to find another one. Grant Delpit comes to mind at pick 18 if he is on the board.
Edge/Linebacker/defensive line: Honestly, I’m not sure where any of these guys are going to line up along with the returning players who make the roster this year. Kyle Van Noy, Shaq Lawson, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Elandon Roberts, and Emmanuel Ogbah all have special skill sets that Miami will use during specific game scenarios. The question is how will their signings affect the draft? Well for starters, the Dolphins may not target a first-round edge rusher and linebacker is no longer a need.
Remaining Needs: The Dolphins will now enter draft month in another week with several remaining needs, just not as many as they had.
The team needs now stand as the following: Safety. Offensive line. Defensive edge/DT. Running back. And of course, quarterback.