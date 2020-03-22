Cameron Wake returning to Miami Dolphins is not a thing, yet
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are not quite done in free agency and one name continues to pique interest in social media circles. His name is Cameron Wake.
When it comes to former Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake, there are two sides of the coin. Those that think the Dolphins should bring him back into the fold and those who think he should retire. There really isn’t much in between.
Cameron Wake was allowed to hit free agency last year when Brian Flores took over the roster and the Dolphins weren’t ready to pay him a sizable salary as his career declines. He hit free agency and signed with the Tennessee Titans but he couldn’t finish the season healthy and missed their playoff run sitting at home on injured reserve.
Now, he is once again a free agent. The Titans released Wake prior to the start of free agency and now Wake is looking for a new home. His agent tells the media that he is not looking to retire.
As Rotoworld points out the report on Wake retiring appears to be premature but that doesn’t mean that he shouldn’t be considering it. Wake is 38 years old and coming off a season of injured reserve. He is no longer a three-down defender and more or less is a situational pass-rush specialist.
Wake’s future in the NFL is really tied to his name more than anything else. He still is going to want more than league minimum and his best options to remain in the NFL will not come until later in the off-season when teams start looking for veteran depth. In fact, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him not on a roster until week two of the season when his contract will not be guaranteed by NFL rule language.
What Wake should do, is retire. A few more sacks will not make him any more of a candidate for the Hall of Fame than he already is. He isn’t a first-ballot inductee and it will likely take a few tries to get in, maybe more.
Wake needs to sign a one day deal with the Dolphins and then announce he is retiring but frankly, that whole notion of retiring with the team you spent so much of your career with really doesn’t mean much honestly. It is more for the fans than anyone else.
There is not much future for Wake in the league. A year, maybe two at most. Right now, he is healthy and that should be his desire for his future. Why risk your body for anything but love of the game? What more does he have to prove? At some point, simply loving the sport can no longer hold your body hostage. It’s time for Cameron Wake to walk away and let it go.