5 Miami Dolphins Players I’d want to be quarantined with
By Nick Belotto
As most Americans are staying home nowadays, it got me thinking: who would be the 5 players in Miami Dolphins history I would want to be quarantined with?
With the spread of the coronavirus, more and more Americans are taking the advice of the higher-ups to stay home and social distance themselves from others. Because of the spread of this disease, the sports world has come to a grinding halt with few exceptions. As more people experience life in their homes, it got me thinking about who I would want to spend my quarantine with, especially when it comes to sports stars. That rabbit hole of thought eventually got me to thinking about which current and former members of the Miami Dolphins I would want to spend this time with.
So, without further ado, here are the 5 Dolphins players I would want to spend my quarantine with.
Number 5: Christian Wilkins
I wanted to have at least one current player on this list. Wilkins is still extremely young and hasn’t done a lot in a Dolphins uniform yet, but his personality is clearly one that would be fun to be around. Wilkins immediately endeared himself to Miami fans everywhere when he jumped on Commissioner Roger Goodell on draft night last year. Spending a few days with him has the potential to be quite memorable.
Number 4: Jason Taylor
A long time fan favorite, Taylor doesn’t need much of an introduction. The Hall of Famer was one of the best players this team has seen on the defensive side of the ball and was one of my favorites growing up. I was lucky enough to attend Taylor’s last game as a Dolphin after he had left for a few seasons. It was against the New York Jets and at one point in the game, Taylor recovered a fumble and ran it back for a touchdown. The fumble was eventually overturned, but I have yet to hear Hard Rock Stadium that loud again.
Jason Taylor is one of the best players to play in South Florida and it would be an honor to hang out with him for a few days during this self-imposed lockdown.
Number 3: Don Shula
The man who put the Dolphins on the map and the only member of this list who didn’t actually play for the team. Everyone who is a fan of the Dolphins knows of the accomplishments that Shula made as the head coach of the team. From leading the team to a perfect season, two Super Bowls to becoming the winningest head coach of all time, Shula’s resume speaks for himself.
I would love the opportunity to sit down with this football genius just to pick his brain about the decisions he made over the course of his career and just talk football. I would love to get his opinion on the state of the game today and see what he would do if he were in charge of a team now.
Number 2: Cameron Wake
Wake was the Taylor of the last decade and another player who immediately endeared himself to fans. Cameron Wake put together a Hall of Fame career, which is even more impressive when you consider he started his career at the age of 27 and endured a couple of major injuries that ended a few of those seasons early.
Wake was a constant professional and always gave everything he had on the field, no matter how the team as a whole was going. Everyone remembers the Thursday night game against the Bengals where Wake single-handedly won the game by sacking Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton in the end zone in overtime. That was the moment Wake went from being one of the fan favorites to a Dolphins legend.
It would be easy to sit around and talk football with a guy who reignited his interest in it and never gave up his dream of pursuing professional football.
Number 1: Zach Thomas
Zach Thomas was my favorite player growing up a Dolphins fan. I remember when I first started getting into football, my mom would always talk about our middle linebacker who was so much smaller than the rest of the players on the field but was one of the best on the team. That reputation stood up for me.
Many fans who watched throughout the 90s and 00s remember how incredible of a player Thomas was, notching up accolade after accolade. It is a shame that he never made it to a Super Bowl and an even bigger shame that he has yet to make it into the Hall of Fame when his numbers are on par with the most recent linebacker additions.
Regardless of his Hall of Fame status, Thomas has been and will always be my favorite player to suit up for the Dolphins and spending the quarantine with him would be incredible.