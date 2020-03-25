Players the Miami Dolphins should target in trade post free agency
By Pablo Rosero
The Miami Dolphins made major splashes signing CB Byron Jones, LB Kyle Van Noy, and eight others. Here is who they should target through trade.
The NFL free agency has slowed down after a hectic first few days. Many familiar faces are on new teams and could leave some players without a spot. Here are a few players that the Miami Dolphins could target on the trade block following a busy free-agent period.
Let’s get the most unlikely name off this list first.
All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey could be the next big name out of Carolina this summer after major changes to the coaching staff and front office.
According to Pro Football Reference, McCaffrey put up over 1,300 rushing yards, 1,000 receiving yards on 116 receptions, and 19 total touchdowns. McCaffrey has proven he has the skill set to move to wide receiver at some point in his career but is a consensus top-five running back in all of football.
You might be asking yourself, why include CMC in this list? Easy, the Carolina Panthers seem set to rebuild, and trading McCaffrey away could help speed that process. However, it is very likely new Panther offensive coordinator Joe Brady will use McCaffrey in a similar style that he used LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, so it is tough to see him moving on from him so easily.
McCaffrey has the skill set to fit into any offense and could be a menace on a team that could have possible playoff aspirations. With teams seemingly afraid to lock up running backs long term now, Brian Flores and Chris Grier could test the waters on the superstar.
Now for a few more realistic trade targets.
Former Pro-Bowl left tackle Trent Williams is looking for a new team. His agent sent a memo out, which Adam Schefter posted on Twitter.
According to the tweet, Williams is still actively seeking a trade. Miami should be a prime target for the seven-time pro-bowler who is currently coming off a season off. The Dolphins could offer a second-rounder and use Williams as a possible bridge tackle for a rookie.
Wide receiver Hakeem Butler and linebacker Haason Reddick could both use a change of scenery from the Arizona Cardinals this upcoming season.
The Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, and while Larry Fitzgerald Jr. is staying for one more season (as of now), it is completely possible they could look to move one of their young wideouts in Andy Isabella or Hakeem Butler. Knowing how much new offensive coordinator Chan Gailey likes his big wide receivers, this could be a move to make.
At 6’5’, Butler is a huge target for whoever will be the next Dolphins quarterback and could slide into that third wideout spot, and not settle for fifth as he could with the Cardinals.
Reddick was a player many believed the Dolphins would target in the 2017 draft. Among those who believed that were SBNation writer Dan Kadar. Kadar had this to say about Reddick at the time.
"[Reddick] is outstanding versatility-wise and athletically. If Miami can turn him into a linebacker, he should be able to work in coverage and sideline-to-sideline."
Since this is a trade target post, it is clear that Reddick has not panned out so far in his career and could explain why the Cardinals went out and signed former Falcon LB DeAndre Campbell. However, with the work Brian Flores has been able to do in the past for the Patriots, Reddick could become a dynamic weapon similar to new Dolphins signing Kyle Van-Noy. This move could give Miami two do-it-all linebackers on both sides on the defense.
Sidney Jones IV was perceived as the best cornerback prospect in the entire 2017 draft until an Achilles injury during his pro-day derailed that. According to Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller, a scout told him this on Jones following the injury.
"“I love this kid. Tough, feisty, smooth. Our grade on him was a 1.”"
An injured Jones did not stop the Philadelphia Eagles from spending a second-round pick on what he could possibly bring to the team when healthy.
Sadly, the pick has not panned out and with the Eagles trading for Darius Slay this offseason it could mean a move for either Jones or Rasul Douglas. If the Dolphins do target a corner, this could be a similar situation as Reddick as Flores could attempt to jump-start his career and bring him to his potential. Jones would give the Dolphins a solid, and cheap, third corner behind Byron Jones and Xavien Howard