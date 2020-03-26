Miami Dolphins should not pursue Cam Newton
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins have a long-term need at the quarterback position but, despite this, the team should not pursue free agent Cam Newton.
Cam Newton is the latest player to be linked with the Miami Dolphins, with the South Florida team searching for their long-term answer at the most important position in football.
Bleacher Report has the Dolphins listed as one of the favourites to land the former first-overall pick, but this is something Brian Flores and Chris Grier should avoid at all costs.
That’s not to say that Newton wouldn’t be a good addition to the Dolphins roster, it’s just that the team don’t need him and shouldn’t be spending a lot of money on what would realistically be a stop-gap.
The Dolphins’ future at the quarterback position is most likely going to come from the 2020 Draft, whether that is Joe Burrows, Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, and their current first-choice options make the need for adding another veteran redundant.
Ryan Fitzpatrick will remain the Dolphins’ starter in the 2020 season, though the future of Josh Rosen is certainly less clear, and the 37-year-old gunslinger has earned this through his play last year.
In 13 starts in Miami, Fitzpatrick threw for 3529 yards with 20 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, completing 62% of all pass attempts. These are solid numbers for a player at this stage in his career, particularly considering the makeup of the Dolphins roster in 2019.
He is viewed as a leader within the dressing room and has already commented to the media that he is more than happy to help guide a young quarterback next season.
His understanding of his role, his familiarity with the Dolphins’ offence and his willingness to help groom the next generation makes him a valuable asset to keep around, even if it will come at a cost of $8 million.
If the Miami Dolphins were to target Newton, it’s likely that he would demand more than this and, while he has been a solid starter in the NFL for a number of years, there are legitimate concerns over his health.
In 2019, Newton played in just two games before suffering an injury, and his stats in those games left much to be desired. He managed to throw 572 yards but completed just 56.2% of his passes and failed to reach the end zone, seeing one pass picked off.
The three-time Pro Bowler’s best years are behind him, with his MVP campaign all the way back in 2015. Just one winning record (11-5 in 2017) followed for Newton in the seasons following his run to the Super Bowl with the Carolina Panthers.
He will undoubtedly be looking to prove naysayers wrong in 2020 and he could certainly be a starter again in this league, but the Dolphins already have veterans in place to take the team forward, with a young rookie likely to be brought in and moulded into their starter of the future.