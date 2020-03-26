Xavier McKinney could be the perfect replacement for Reshad Jones
By James Reeve
The Miami Dolphins have a gap at the safety position after releasing Reshad Jones and the perfect replacement could be available at this year’s draft.
With Reshad Jones‘ ten-year tenure with the Miami Dolphins came to an end at the opening of free agency, seeing the South Florida franchise cut the 32-year-old safety.
Jones had been a reliable part of the Dolphins organisation, with three seasons with 100+ combined tackles (776 total) and 21 interceptions and 10.5 sacks, earning himself two Pro Bowl appearances in 2015 and 2017 respectively.
With the Dolphins heading in a new direction, the decision to cut the veteran made sense with three more years left on his contract and concerns over his long-term durability after he featured in just four games during the 2019 season.
More from Dolphins News
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Head coach Brian Flores has worked hard to instil his philosophy, with a clear effort in free agency being made to bring in players that the former New England Patriots assistant can work with.
While additions have been made to the front seven, as well as the stellar addition of Byron Jones to give the Dolphins one of the strongest cornerback pairings in the entire NFL alongside Xavien Howard, there are still gaps to fill in the secondary.
Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain are currently the two best options available to the Miami Dolphins at the safety position, with the recently re-signed Adrian Colbert also expected to get some playing time.
However, an upgrade is certainly needed and this is where Alabama Crimson Tide junior Xavier McKinney comes into play.
The 6-foot, 201lbs versatile back has opted to forego his senior year to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and projects to be the first safety taken, with a mid-to-late first-round grade.
During the 2019 season with the SEC powerhouse, McKinney registered 95 total tackles (59 solo) with 5.5 tackles for a loss.
He added a further four forced fumbles, three sacks, five QB hurries, three interceptions and another five pass defences on route to an 11-2 record and a Citrus Bowl victory over the Michigan Wolverines.
This followed on from his strong sophomore campaign (74 tackles, six TFL, two interceptions) where he earned a National Championship under the guidance of former Dolphins head coach Nick Saban.
He has played the majority of his college career as a strong safety, being more of a midfield physical presence, lining up opposite tight ends as well as receivers, in a similar mould to Jones, making him an ideal candidate to step into his shoes.
His ability to make plays downfield, however, could see him utilised in a free safety role if necessary, a trait that could be of great value to Flores and first-year defensive co-ordinator Josh Boyer.
With the Dolphins having three selections in the first round of this year’s draft, it is possible that they target a player such as McKinney with either the 18th or 26th pick.
A number of mock drafts see McKinney selected in a range of spots in the first round, making it difficult to predict whether or not the Dolphins should wait until their final selection on the first day to take him.
If he is available at 18 and Miami is confident that other needs, namely along the offensive line, can be addressed at 26 and in the second round, then he may be worth taking a gamble on.