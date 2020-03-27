ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit predicts no NFL or NCAA football this year
By Brian Miller
The NFL is going to continue its scaled back plans for the NFL Draft next month but Kirk Herbstreit is on record saying there won’t be a season.
ESPN football analyst Kirk Herbstreit is now officially on record stating that he does not believe there will be an NFL or a college football season and he might be right despite the boldness of that prediction.
"“I’ll be shocked if we have NFL football this fall, if we have college football. I’ll be so surprised if that happens,” – Via TMZ citing his ESPN Radio segment."
With the Novel Covid-19 virus continuing to spread around the United States and the globe, sports, in general, has taken a backseat to world-dominating news of a pandemic. Major League Baseball hasn’t started and may not return this summer. The NHL and the NBA have ended their regular seasons, and there will be no summer Olympics in 2020. So why should we believe that the NFL is going to get their way and have a season?
These are unprecedented times in the modern world. We don’t know when this will end or how things will be when it does end. What we do know is that the NFL season is still four months from the start of training camps and another month away from the start of the regular season. That is a lot of time for things to change, for better or worse sad to say.
Herbstreit isn’t going out on a ledge with his prediction. He may not be a doctor or nurse but common sense and trending Covid case increases are strong indications that this summer is going to be a lot different than any in memory.
Should the NFL shutdown is not a question we are prepared to answer yet but there will be a time between the draft in April to the start of off-season workouts that will most assuredly be affected by the shutdowns and social distancing that is out there.
Honestly, I tend to lean more towards Herbstreit’s views on the matter. At least for now. Too much is going on for it to all simply end and everything returns to normal. The question is when it finally does, how will it be received? Millions of people are without jobs, without money, and without a lot of hope right now. Seeing millionaire athletes returning to the game, may not be a big priority. On the other hand, it could be the escape that we all need.