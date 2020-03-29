Miami Dolphins reportedly keen on standout XFL receiver Cam Phillips
Reports have emerged that suggest the Miami Dolphins are looking to add to their wide receiver corps, with one standout XFL player in their sights.
The Miami Dolphins have a fairly steady wide receiver group, led by their former 14th overall pick in the 2015 Draft: DeVante Parker.
The fifth-year pro had a breakout season for the Dolphins in 2019, catching 72 passes for 1202 yards, reaching the end zone nine times in the process.
Behind Parker, the Dolphins had decent returns from their other top pass catchers, with Preston Williams pulling in 428 yards and three touchdowns in just eight games played, while Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and tight end Mike Gesicki combined for a further 1337 yards and eight touchdowns.
Despite the depth options available to them already, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Dolphins are keen to bring in Cam Phillips, the XFL’s top receiver from last season.
In the five regular-season games played in the fledgling league, Phillips helped the Houston Roughnecks to a 5-0 record with his reliable hands, pulling in 455 yards and nine touchdowns.
Phillips’ performances in the XFL have also been noted by the Cincinnati Bengals, who also hold the first-overall pick in this year’s draft and desperately need to bolster their offense moving forward.
If Phillips signs a contract with either team, it will have been a long road to reaching the NFL, having originally gone undrafted in 2018 before joining the Buffalo Bills.
He spent time on their practice squad, catching one nine-yard pass over two regular-season appearances before being cut prior to the start of the 2019 season.
Phillips had a steady career in college, though he never reached the 1000-yard season mark, playing for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
During his four years with the ACC program, he combined for 3027 yards and had 17 touchdowns – helping to guide the team to victories in the Military Bowl, Independence Bowl, and Belk Bowl, winning the ACC Coastal Division in 2016.
While he may still be a longshot in the NFL, the 6-foot, 202lbs receiver could carry over his impressive form from the XFL and may have an outside shot at making the 53-man roster, playing specific scenarios and even having time on special teams.
Taking a look at what Phillips can offer at the NFL level could be a sensible move for the Miami Dolphins, providing additional depth and a project for head coach Brian Flores to work with.