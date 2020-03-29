Miami Dolphins introduce free agent class by video teleconferencing
As NFL free agency began there was no shortage of players to pursue as the Miami Dolphins entered with the highest available cap space.
With needs on both sides of the ball, the Miami Dolphins were certainly busy as they signed several players that should be plug-and-play from the start. Former starters who know the system and know Brian Flores well.
Offensive tackle Ereck Flowers, cornerback Byron Jones, offensive guard Ted Karras, running back Jordan Howard, linebackers Elandon Roberts, Kyle Van Noy, and Kamu Grugier-Hill, defensive ends Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah and lastly safety Clayton Fejedelem all joined the team. With the free-agent signings, the team received high praise and made several big splashes.
At the announcement of the signings, like many, I was excited about the new names that were bringing their talents to the Dolphins and what the on-field product would look like. Recently the Miami Dolphins announced that they would hold introduction press conferences for the signed players. With the current health crisis, the team arranged for everything to be done virtually.
On Friday, the Dolphins introduced the players to the media.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
With the free-agent signings like many I was excited to hear about the players as well as seeing what the impact they would have on the team. I walked away hearing the players are even more excited. The underlying theme with all the players was not only them wanting to do whatever is needed for the team to succeed but they want to be part of what is being built here.
Byron Jones said “I love the prospect of joining a team that’s on the come-up. To me that’s exciting.” Flowers who was raised in Miami and played college football with the University of Miami expressed how he is looking forward to playing in his hometown at the NFL level.
High praise was given to Coach Flores from former Patriots Karras, Roberts, and Van Noy. They all respect Flores’ approach to the game and his competitive nature. Those traits were visible to others as Howard saw the same traits in the team when the Dolphins played the Eagles last season. Ogbah and Lawson also echoed the sentiment of wanting to be part of what was being built up here with the Dolphins.
Although the current health crisis has strained normal routines, all the players were in good spirits as well as staying proactive to stay safe and still doing what they could to exercise and stay in shape. The players like many of us are looking forward to getting back to football and football activities as well as meeting their new teammates.
Moving forward, I for one am more eager to see the new signings for the Dolphins playing for the team and energizing the home crowd at Hard Rock Stadium. Last season we hired our new coach in Brian Flores and he has begun to bring a culture change to the Dolphins. The free-agent signings will definitely help in that process and help the team.