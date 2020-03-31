Does Albert Wilson have a future with the Miami Dolphins?
The Miami Dolphins have a number of questions to answer heading into the 2020 NFL season and one of them could be the status of wide receiver Albert Wilson.
Albert Wilson joined the Miami Dolphins as a free agent in 2018 after spending the first four years of his professional career with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Wilson had shown flashes of quality during his time with the Chiefs, reaching career highs of 451 and 554 receiving yards respectively in 2015 and 2017.
When he joined the Dolphins, he was handed a three-year, $24 million contract that clearly showed the organisation believed he could become a true number one, or two, receiver, with DeVante Parker still yet to live up to his potential.
Fast forward to 2020 and now the question of whether or not Wilson should even be on the team this year has to be raised.
Wilson has been consistent during his career, but largely unspectacular and has been overshadowed by the likes of Parker and even rookie Preston Williams in 2019.
In the 2018 season, Wilson looked to be continuing the strong form he showed in his last year with the Chiefs, catching a career-high 74.4% of passes targeting him while averaging 15 yards per catch – totalling 391 yards and four touchdowns in just seven regular-season games.
Things were looking promising for Wilson until that point, he was on pace for 894 receiving yards and around nine touchdowns had injuries not curtailed his season.
In 2019, Wilson played 13 games for the Dolphins but wasn’t able to recapture that same form with 40 fewer yards than the season prior and just one touchdown.
Heading into 2020, the Miami Dolphins will need to take serious stock of what they have in Wilson, as he could become one of the most expensive depth players in the entire league if he’s not able to get back to his 2018 level.
The way that Wilson’s contract with the Dolphins is structured will see him earn and hold a cap hit of $10,833,334 during the 2020 season, a number far exceeding the production witnessed last season.
For 351 yards and one touchdown, the Dolphins could easily land a rookie in the middle of the NFL Draft that could match that kind of production, but for a fraction of the price.
Yes, Wilson has shown flashes of real quality throughout his career, but it has been few and far between at times and is certainly not worth over $10 million.
If the Dolphins were to cut him from the roster, they would carry a dead cap hit of just $1,333,334, freeing up $9.5 million in space that could be used to address other areas of the team or simply give them a bit more room to work with during the season if they feel a trade could help them.
Wilson’s future in Miami could realistically depend on whether or not he would be willing to restructure his deal, giving the team more room to work with while earning what his production is truly deserving of.
If he’s unwilling to do this, then it could be the end of the road for the 27-year-old and he may have to look for a new home in 2020.