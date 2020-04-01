Miami Dolphins 2020 Draft Profile: Defensive Lineman Derrick Brown
Miami still needs to fill some holes on defense in the draft. Is Derrick Brown a legit option to help build a threatening pass rush in South Florida?
The free-agent period is over, so now everyone’s attention is on the draft and not a whole lot else. Miami finds itself in a perfect position to draft a number of quality players who can help improve the team on top of the free-agent signings that they made a few weeks ago. I have already looked at a number of other players and the potential for the Dolphins to draft them, including the top three quarterbacks (Burrow, Tagovailoa and Herbert) as well as some defensive standouts like Chase Young, Isaiah Simmons and Jeff Okudah (that piece was written before they signed Byron Jones). Now, let’s turn our attention back to the defensive line and highlight Derrick Brown and whether or not he could make his way to Miami.
All stats are courtesy of ESPN.com and Sports-Reference.com
Derrick Brown, DL Auburn
2019 Stats: 33 Tackles, 4 Sacks, 2 FF
Chances for the Dolphins to draft him: Low, strictly based on other needs
The film doesn’t lie. Derrick Brown is an athletic freak who can beat just about anybody off the snap. His numbers, however, are a bit low for a guy touted as a top-10 pick. His sack numbers throughout his career are ok (12.5) but his tackles for loss are a little bit better (33). These numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt, however, because a good defensive lineman may not be a pure numbers type of guy. If a player can consistently disrupt the backfield and throw off the timing of quarterbacks without getting the sack numbers, then he could be a quality player at the NFL level. Brown, throughout his 4-year career at Auburn, has proven that he can do just that, solidifying his positioning as a top player in this draft.
Now comes the fun part: do the Dolphins have a chance at getting the talented senior? They absolutely do. But should they take him? Probably not.
At number 5, the Dolphins could very easily take Brown and pair with Christian Wilkins, building a stout, young defensive line for the next few seasons, especially when you take into consideration Miami’s free-agent acquisitions.
But the pick doesn’t make sense at 5. Depending on how the board fell, the Dolphins would have the opportunity to take either a quarterback (like Tagovailoa), a top offensive lineman (like Mekhi Becton or Jedrick Wills) or a prominent pass rusher (like Simmons) with that number 5 pick.
I find it hard to see a scenario where Brown is Miami’s best player available at pick 5. There is no questioning of his talent and his ability to make plays in the backfield, which Miami desperately needs going into the 2020 season. Miami made a lot of moves in free agency to sure up a few of the holes on defense which leads me to believe they would be looking for offensive help early and often in the draft. It would seem, then, that Miami may pass on Brown to sure up the other side of the ball with a top player.