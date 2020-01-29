Miami Dolphins 2020 Draft Profile: Defensive End Chase Young
By Nick Belotto
Chase Young had an outstanding 2019 campaign at Ohio State, but do the Dolphins have a chance at getting the Heisman finalist?
My look into some of the top draft prospects in the 2020 draft continues with a look at Ohio State’s incredible defensive end. Last week, I looked at the likely top pick in the draft Joe Burrow. Now, it’s time to look at the likely second overall pick and assess Miami’s chances of drafting him.
Chase Young, DE Ohio State
2019 Stats: 32 Solo, 16.5 sacks, 6 FF
Chances for the Dolphins to draft him: Low to Not Happening
Chase Young is player that literally has teams atop the draft drooling. His production at Ohio State this year was outstanding and multiple football talking heads claimed he was better than both of the Bosa brothers. He led the nation in sacks and was second in forced fumbles on the year. By all accounts he had an incredible season although, I would argue that he faded down the stretch a bit.
In his last three games (Michigan, Wisconsin and Clemson), Young had a sup-bar stat line, finishing with 8 tackles and no sacks. In those games, it seemed that the opposing offensive lines did everything they could to slow him down and, for the most part, were pretty successful at doing so. These games aren’t red flags in any way, but they definitely are question marks on an otherwise rock-solid resume. Those games aside, Young proved to be a menace in opposing backfields and the expectation is that he will do the same in the NFL.
With that being said, do the Dolphins have a chance at getting Young in the draft? Short answer: n. Long answer: probably not. I see no real chance that Young falls past Washington at 2. In the world-shattering scenario where Washington takes someone else, there is no way he passes by anyone before Miami picks at 5. So, in order for Miami to take him, they would need to trade up to the number 2 overall pick. Personally, I think this is out of the question. Trading up would cost valuable assets that the team needs to rebuild and, while Young is an outstanding prospect, he won’t rebuild the franchise on his own.
I wrote an article during the season saying that Miami needed to take Young with the 2nd overall pick if they got it the good old fashioned way (losing more games). He is going to do well in the NFL, but his price is too high for the Dolphins who sit 3 spots behind where he will most likely go. Plus, if Miami trades up to get anyone, it’ll more than likely be a quarterback.
There is plenty of defensive line talent who are projected first-rounders who can help fill out this roster. None of them are as talented as Young, but finding a few pass rushers instead of one might be just what the Dolphins need to improve on their putrid 2019 sack numbers.