Miami Dolphins must address offensive tackle position in the draft
The Miami Dolphins are expected to pick their quarterback of the future in this year’s draft, but they will also need to bring in some pieces to keep them protected long-term.
2012 was the last time the Miami Dolphins selected a quarterback in the first round of the draft, with Ryan Tannehill leading the team as best he could, despite regularly finding himself on his back.
Sacks have been the bane of the Dolphins for many seasons, with multiple changes along the offensive line leading to the inconsistency that has hampered the team’s chances of success.
This is also something that needs to be addressed as soon as possible, with plenty of intriguing prospects entering the 2020 NFL Draft at arguably the second most valuable position on the team.
In the 2019 season, Ryan Fitzpatrick took the majority of snaps under center and took the brunt of the offensive lines inefficiencies, finding himself sacked 40 times.
This was good for the eighth-most number of times sacked across the entire NFL, hitting the ground eight fewer times than the league-leading Matt Ryan.
This is clearly concerning for the Dolphins when you consider the fact that Josh Rosen, who took the second-most snaps at the QB position, was sacked a further 16 times, while Albert Wilson and Preston Williams were also sacked once each during unsuccessful trick plays.
This puts the Dolphins’ season total sacks allowed up to 58, ten MORE than Ryan who only missed one game all year. Matt Schaub, who played in relief of Ryan, suffered just two sacks, meaning the Dolphins still suffered eight more sacks than the Falcons.
This issue has already been partly addressed through the team’s actions in free agency. Ereck Flowers, who appeared to play far more comfortably for the Washington Redskins once he was moved to Guard, has a chance to really step up and provide improved protection in the middle.
He will be partnered alongside new center Ted Karras, who was a 15-game starter for the New England Patriots last season, as well as Michael Deiter, who had an impressive rookie season in South Beach.
While the interior is looking somewhat stronger, there are real concerns about the quality of the team’s bookends; Jesse Davis and Julie’n Davenport. They have been serviceable players at either end of the offensive line, but it’s time for the Dolphins to turn their attention to the 2020 Draft.
Two tackles that could interest the Miami Dolphins in the first two rounds of the draft coincidentally come from the same successful SEC program in Georgia.
Andrew Thomas, entering the draft after his junior season, is ranked as one of the top five players on the offensive line and is capable of playing at either end.
As not all teams will be looking for offensive line help in the draft, the 6-foot-5, 315lbs mauler could fall into the Dolphins’ lap when they make their second first-round pick at 18.
He is stronger as a run blocker but has plenty of potential to become a top pass protector in the NFL, having had a successful time as a three-year starter in college, with strong hands and good ability to maintain his positioning, using his large frame to good effect.
He has the potential to be a day-one starter at left tackle, whereas fellow college teammate Isaiah Wilson, who projects to be available when the Dolphins pick with the 56th overall selection, could develop into a starter on the right side after a season of developing in the NFL.
Wilson has NFL size at 6-foot-7, 350lbs and could be a complimentary piece to Thomas, having a stronger skill set to be a pass protector, using his large frame to block out edge rushers.
Whether or not the Miami Dolphins opt to consider these two former Georgia Bulldogs starters, or look at someone such as Houston’s Josh Jones, this should be a top priority in the 2020 Draft and two selections at the position should be considered the bare minimum.