NFL says they will return on time in September but fans may not show up
The NFL spoke with the media this week and one point of interest was no interruption in the 2020 regular season. Will fans disrupt it?
There is still a lot of time between now and September as for the NFL that can be an eternity and they believe that things will be back to normal, somewhat. While alternative plans were likely discussed, they did not let the media in on those plans if they have them.
The bigger question here is how can they convince the fans to come back to football early in September? Or even August for training camp and pre-season games? This is something we simply don’t know enough about yet.
Obviously, Novel Corona-19 is the reason. As it stands right now, millions of people are out of work and within the next few weeks companies who agreed to pay their wages will hit the wall of that promise and will thus send more employees to the unemployment line.
The U.S. government is saying that this should peak sometime in mid to late April but how soon will people be able to get back to work? How long after their return will they get their first paycheck and how long will it take for them to get their monthly bills back to even?
This is where the question of seating fans in a stadium comes into play. Many fans save all year for tickets for one game let alone those who save for season tickets. Money is going to be very tight for a long time and this situation easily should effect Christmas spending let alone sports.
The NFL believes that fans will return in force and maybe they do early on if they are allowed. It would be the needed break from the summer of social distancing and stay home monotony. That, however, should wear out though and whether the NFL wants to believe it or not, they ae going to take a hit.
Again, there is still a lot of time between now and September but at this point, it will take a big change in our society right now to see that return so seamlessly. The good news is that no matter whether it does or it doesn’t return, the thought that it will help us get through this with something to look forward to. The NFL also knows this as well.