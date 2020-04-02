Offensive line prospects in the draft for the Dolphins after free agency
The offensive line will be a focal point with the Miami Dolphins in the upcoming draft and this draft is uniquely deep in all positions on the line.
The Miami Dolphins are also uniquely positioned with a lot of draft picks. Let’s take a look at where we stand and how some of the draft prospects could help moving forward.
Currently, newly acquired Ted Karras is the choice at center, however, the guards and tackle positions seem open for competition. Last year’s third-round pick Michael Dieter, as well as Jesse Davis, played admirably at times but did not establish themselves as the men to start on the line, at least yet. Both could get bumped inside to play guard especially with improved play at the tackle positions. Ereck Flowers should help at tackle moving forward with the extra motivation of playing in his hometown.
Many of the big names available for the offensive line have been circulated in the numerous mock drafts with the projections indicating at least one being selected in the first round by the Dolphins. Names like Andrew Thomas (UGA), Tristan Wirfs (IOWA), Austin Jackson (USC), Isaiah Wilson (UGA), and Josh Jones (Houston) have all been circulated as being targets for the Dolphins in the upcoming draft.
Where any of these players will make for great additions to the team, there is other talent available for the team to look at throughout the seven rounds of the upcoming draft. Mekhi Becton from Louisville made a name for himself during the NFL combine as the young man stands 6’7″ and weighs in at 364 pounds and for a big man ran his way to a 5.10 time in the 40-yard dash.
Looking at the video of him playing he is a freakishly strong athlete that was routinely throwing defenders around. His athletic ability is showcased with smooth footwork and has the length to push defenders past the quarterback. He would make a solid anchor at tackle from the start. It would not be a surprise to see Becton drafted early, if not he could very well be a candidate for the second pick of the Dolphins in the first round.
Heading into the second round, names like Prince Tega Wanogho. The senior from Auburn is a big-bodied tackle at 6’5″ and 307 pounds. He is also a fluid mover and uses angles to his advantage against opposing defenses. He could use some coaching to fine-tune his game, but should he be available when the Dolphins come up for their second pick in round two he would be a high-value pick that would certainly address an area of need.
Moving into the third day of the draft, some possibilities to keep an eye on are Division III product Ben Bartch is someone worth keeping an eye on. Playing at St. John’s (MN) he started playing tight end before his move to a full-time offensive tackle and at 6’6″ and 308 pounds he certainly has the measurables to succeed at the NFL level. He is big and explosive in his movements, his background in track (ran hurdles, relay, and did shot put in high school) have helped in his strength and athleticism. He would benefit from being in a reserve role at the NFL level to adjust/learn the speed of the game at the pro level. However, Bartch should see himself starting sooner rather than later.
These are simply some of the players available throughout the draft that would help fill needs on the offensive line to help the offense and protect the quarterback in 2020 and beyond.