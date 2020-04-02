Brock Marion was the last truly talented Miami Dolphins free safety
Brock Marion played for the Miami Dolphins during the Jimmy Johnson Miami Dolphins era, a late-round selection that can be considered a steal.
Many Miami Dolphins fans probably don’t remember Brock Marion, but If you do, then that was the last time Miami actually had a talented free safety. That says a lot.
All the attention this off-season is on the quarterback on the other side of the field, however, the Miami Dolphins since 2004 haven’t found Brock Marion replacement. Yes, similar to the Dolphins hunt for a franchise quarterback, they have used first-round draft picks and expensive free agents, however, similar results have prevailed.
I get it. I do. No one really pays that much attention to the quarterback of the defense, but it’s one of the most important positions in this game. He’s the eyes and voice for the defense in pre-snap assessment and teammates look to him to determine if adjustments are required. The Dolphins took chances on Jason Allen and Minkah Fitzpatrick, both 1st round selections and both didn’t make it past their rookie contracts. The free-agent wire, TJ McDonald or Gibril Wilson, took more from the Dolphins then they gave.
Basically, echoing the point it’s been a forgotten position. Now, comes in Flores, who first hand created a secondary in New England that was dominant.
Patrick Cheung was a perfect example of a player that was drafted by the Patriots, played his way into a rich contract, got released from that team, resigned with the Patriots and found his way back to the Pro Bowl.
Cheung always praised the mentorship he got from Coach Flores. Add in the fact that Coach Flores tried to poach his most recent apprentice, Devin McCourty (who decided to stay with the Patriots), the Dolphins will look to use another early-round pick on addressing this position at the NFL draft.
Who’s available? Xavier McKinney and Grant Delpit should definitely get first-round grades, but both could slide to the second round as well. McKinney is all over the field. He has played in an NFL defense with Nick Saban guiding him. He has been compared to Minkah, but they are two completely different players.
McKinney plays off his player, where Minkah would line up right in his face. The biggest flaw on McKinney is rub routes and tall receivers. For rub routes, he gets lost in a zone or pick coverage with man draw play. He needs to become a better student of the game to resolve this weakness.
A Free Safety is responsible for over the top help, especially with the build of the receivers in the game right now, McKinney has tendencies to lose those help coverage and 50/50 balls. But don’t get me wrong, he can play. His initial burst and acceleration is legit. He definitely has a knack for being around the ball and can play multiple positions, as Coach Flo loves.
LSU is known for its safeties. Jamal Adams, LaRon Landy and even the Honey Badger all worked in this program, Delpit is no exception. Kid plays just like all the other players I mentioned. He throws his body to make a stop. That desire can’t be taught. But by throwing his body around his hips have paid the price. He lacks movement in the open cuts and is drawn in too much.
I’ve seen these stone hip before in Jason Allen and that never really worked out for the Dolphins. For the record, Delpit is a more attractive prospect than Allen ever was but being labeled stone hips as a Free Safety isn’t a good thing.
After watching the tape on these two players, I wouldn’t use a first-round pick on them. Top of the 2nd round, I haven’t changed my mind, I think the Dolphins should select a running back, at the back end of the round, Dolphins need to select a guard or center. However, in the 3rd round, there is a player that excites me, like man crush 101, Kyle Dugger.
Don’t worry if you have never heard this kid name before, he has been playing at Lenoir-Rhyne University. I actually had to look it up (North Carolina), but when you put on the tape on all you see is explosiveness to the ball and his build are characteristics that can’t be ignored. Yes, he’s raw, but with a coach that is willing to work with him, the sky is the limit. All of his weaknesses are related to his lack of playing time and game recognition. But, Dugger didn’t play in the top conference or have the NFL coaching pedigree as Alabama or LSU and still made it up the board.
To be honest, I see Adrian Wilson‘s characteristics and traits when I watch him play. Dugger was all over the field, both sides to be exact, as he returned 6 punts last year. He’s got fluid movement to the ball, shadowing and draw are nice, but need refinement. Playing center field is where he shines, which is exactly what you want in your Free Safety.
The Dolphins have the highest-paid cornerback tandem in the NFL. Bobby McCain‘s experiment at Free Safety didn’t work. He’s best catered to play in the slot, where the Dolphins rewarded him with a fat contract – stick to what works. Reshad Jones was cut, Eric Rowe was resigned. Rowe is better suited to play the “box 1 safety” that Coach Flores loves.
Now, enter Dugger and pairing him with Rowe is exactly how Brock Marion mentored Yeremiah Bell. Like I said in the beginning, remember Brock Marion? The Dolphins have ignored his replacement for years, as fans, we can only hope that the Dolphins don’t forget the Free Safety position come draft day.