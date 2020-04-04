NFL could look to last CBA lockout as guidance for delay to season start
The NFL is pretty sure they are going to start the 2020 NFL season on time but for now, there are zero guarantees that will happen.
With the Novel COVID-19 virus still going strong and no end in sight, the NFL is still planning to start the regular season on time but if off-season work is all but guaranteed to be shuttered due to the health risks.
It would not be completely unprecedented. The NFL locked out the players in 2011 amid labor concerns and lacking a new CBA. That lasted 132 days before they and the NFLPA were able to get a deal done. That lockout too out almost all off-season work programs and most of the training camp.
On March 11, 2011, the NFL officially locked out the players and free agency were delayed. The draft would be held as normal but no contact with the incoming rookies was permitted face to face due to them becoming members of the NFL.
All off-season work was canceled, much like this summer will likely be. In late July of 2011, the NFL and NFLPA agreed to a new CBA and amid other legal stuff going on both sides finally resumed work. With the shortened time frame, the league rushed through free agency and delayed the start of training camps.
The 2011 season started on time but the crux of this is simple. This year, the NFL could indeed resume play as normal in September should a nationwide health clearance be issued. The first real target date will be late July when teams typically begin training camps.
Unlike 2011, coaches can speak to players and they can issue playbooks to the rookies. They can hold virtual classwork if needed as well. Players keep themselves in pretty good shape during the off-season as it is so there should be little concern there.
If, however, July rolls around and teams can still not meet, the league could do several things to ensure a season. They could simply delay the start of the season by a month and carry the Super Bowl in late February instead of early February. They could eliminate some weeks of play if necessary as well. That too is not unprecedented.
The 1982 NFL season was shortened to nine games due to a strike but the league continued once the strike was concluded. Like this off-season, there was no off-season workouts or meeting conducted during the strike period.
The NFL has faced issues that have kept them off the field of play and off practice fields throughout the history of the sport. This is a different crisis but the NFL has found ways to get seasons in after missing off-season sessions, provided of course that this pandemic does not remain a concern come August or September.