Josh Rosen could be the wrench in Miami Dolphins fans draft hopes
The Miami Dolphins are expected to draft a quarterback by the end of the month but what if Josh Rosen is really the guy see taking over?
If you are a Miami Dolphins fan you are likely excited and nervous about this month’s NFL Draft. Whether you want Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, or Justin Herbert, you likely want the Dolphins to spend a draft pick on a QB. Yet there is a guy named Josh Rosen who is sitting on the bench waiting.
Rosen isn’t a slouch despite a poor, uneven, showing in 2019. He was after all an early first-round draft pick only two years ago. Replaced in Arizona by a new head coach with a different vision, the Dolphins saw an opportunity to perhaps fix a position that has killed them for almost two decades.
So how could Rosen but the future when there is almost universal certainty that the Dolphins are drafting a quarterback? Simple, everyone is talking about the QB except, Stephen Ross, Chris Grier, and Brian Flores. Sure Ross has made some comments but it would not be Ross if he weren’t making comments.
The reality is simple. Flores and Grier are saying nothing and more than likely there are only a couple of people in the room that have an idea of where they may be going. The rest of the rumors and speculation are born out of discussions with people who think they know.
More from Phin Phanatic
- Tua Tagovailoa practicing with teammates is everything a leader does
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
Personally, I don’t believe this. Like many, if not all of you, I believe that the Dolphins will indeed draft a quarterback in round one of the draft. I believe that the Dolphins “attempt” to fix the QB spot will be done this month. I also realize that, like most of you, it is entirely possible to be duped by the guys making the big decisions.
Interestingly enough, there was talk that Ryan Fitzpatrick may not return for 2020. Those rumors were rampant in the month of February leading to the beginning of March. It went so far as Fitzpatrick saying that he planned on playing another season in the NFL but not specifically the Dolphins. It took the Dolphins coming out to say that he would indeed return. The fact that there was any question should be enough to, well, question.
Rosen wasn’t good last year but he was on a new team, his second offensive coordinator and system in two years. Of course, that is both of his two NFL seasons.
The Dolphins saw something in him. It is why they invested a 2nd and 5th round draft pick to get him. It wasn’t simply taking a chance that they could hit on a player being moved out for a new guy.
Rosen will face a similar situation this year if the Dolphins do in fact, draft a quarterback. Then again, like I mentioned above, what if Rosen is the plan for 2020? What if he will get the bulk of the work this year and if that doesn’t work, then 2021 will be the plan for a QB? While I too find it unlikely, I also know that in 2007 everyone expected Brady Quinn to be the draft pick and it was instead Ted Ginn, Jr.
The Dolphins are not talking and they won’t talk until after the draft is over. If there is a new QB, they will have drafted the guy they wanted. If they don’t draft one, we will all know that the plan has been the development of Josh Rosen. The point to all of this is simple, nothing, when it comes the Dolphins and the draft is simple. Be prepared for anything.