Miami Dolphins shouldn’t overpay to land Tua or Herbert
The Miami Dolphins are set to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft but there’s talk they may need to trade up to get them.
When their name is called with the fifth-overall pick, the Miami Dolphins will be able to take a guy that could become the long-term starter for the franchise.
There are reports, rumours and rumblings that their plans to select their top choice, however, could be scuppered by the San Diego Chargers, who could be primed to try and trade up to leapfrog the Dolphins.
The Chargers hold the sixth-overall pick and are in need of a long-term replacement for Phillip Rivers, making them a prime candidate to move up to a pick ahead of the QB-needy Dolphins in order to get the guy they value the highest.
This could see the Dolphins, who have the most draft capital of any team in the league this year, try and get in ahead of the Chargers to ensure they don’t miss out on their top target either.
The Dolphins are reportedly very high on both Alabama’s Tua Tagolaivoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, so it is unclear which player they truly covet the most, though the general feeling is that Tua could be the guy.
Regardless of whether or not Tua or Herbert truly is the player they most desire, the cost of trading up even just one or two places should keep the Dolphins where they are with the fifth pick.
Both quarterbacks have a lot of potential and could truly develop into a legitimate starter in the NFL, but neither is expected to see the field in 2020, giving them plenty of time learn the offence and adapt to the professional level behind a great mentor in Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Both players have their positives and their negatives when coming out of college, and on paper they are very close in terms of ability and potential, meaning that no matter what, the Dolphins will be getting a top prospect to groom if they stick with the fifth pick.
Trading up, potentially costing either another first or a second-round pick, isn’t quite worth the trouble for the Dolphins, who still need to address other areas on the team to give their passer of the future a legitimate chance of succeeding.
The Dolphins can feel pretty confident in the fact that sticking with the pick they already have, they will land either Tua or Herbert and will have a guy that they can hope will lead the franchise forward for many years to come, so there isn’t much point in giving up other valuable picks when they could be used to continue building a strong all-around team.
Quarterback is the most important position on the team, but it takes that team to be working on all fronts to have the best chances of success.