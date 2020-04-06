Miami Dolphins should take two quarterbacks in the draft
The Miami Dolphins are expected to select their quarterback of the future in the first round of the 2020 Draft, but the club should consider adding another later on.
It will be the first time the Miami Dolphins have selected a quarterback in the first round since taking Ryan Tannehill in 2012, but there might be a good argument for the club adding a second passer later on in the draft.
For many years, NFL teams and coaching staffs have lived and died (metaphorically) with the hopes of a franchise placed firmly on a young quarterback selected early on in the draft process.
There have been many successes with quarterbacks that were projected to be exactly what they became, star NFLers or at least solid NFL starters, but there have been almost as many situations where a high draft pick as flat out failed, whether that is because of the player of their management.
Ryan Leaf, JaMarcus Russell, Brady Quinn and many others were highly touted coming out of their respective draft classes, but none of them lived up to the hype and the franchises they were picked by struggled as a result of this risky gamble.
The Miami Dolphins are expected to make that gamble when their name is called with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 Draft, with a select few quarterbacks receiving grades that suggest they should become NFL starters.
With the Dolphins needing a boost in their ongoing rebuild, selecting a potential franchise quarterback is something they absolutely should and will do, but does that mean they should only take one guy?
There have been some great examples of quarterbacks taken later in recent years that have become starters in the league, with Russell Wilson arguably the best of the bunch selected over the past ten years.
Wilson (75th overall), Tom Brady (199th), Jimmy Garoppolo (62nd) and even the Dolphins’ own Ryan Fitzpatrick (250th) are, or have been, regular starters in the NFL that were selected later than the first round.
While the Dolphins arguably can’t pass up on the talents that guys such as Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert offer, adding a guy, later on, could also give them a project that may pay dividends down the road.
Jalen Hurts could be this kind of player, someone that has a lot of tools at his disposal to become an NFL quarterback, and has had success with two strong programs in college.
Hurts has had an interesting route to the NFL, originally being the starter for Nick Saban‘s Alabama Crimson Tide, being usurped by Tagovailoa and then dominating the Big 12 with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019.
During his three-year spell in Tuscaloosa, where his playing time decreased with each season, Hurts recorded 5626 total passing yards with 48 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
Over two seasons, this would make Hurts a prime candidate for the first round of the draft, but unfortunately, it was all spread across three years and saw him pass for just 765 yards in his final year under Saban.
Breaking free from a disappointing situation, Hurts tore things up with the Sooners, passing for 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2019 alone, adding an astonishing 1298 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns.
Contributing to 52 touchdowns by himself shows the kind of playmaking skills that Hurts has, though he isn’t likely to be select until around the late-second, early third round.
There is plenty of talent at the position that can be found, later on, giving the Dolphins an opportunity to bring in some competition early on that should inspire and motivate players to work hard to become the unquestionable starter from the 2021 season.
Having four QBs in camp isn’t too unusual and their performances will determine whether or not the team opts to move on from Josh Rosen and carry three guys during the season, seeing who truly is the best prospect and the guy that can live up to expectations for years to come.