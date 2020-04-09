Focus is on first round but Miami Dolphins have to buck 2nd round trend
The Miami Dolphins have been the talk of the NFL Draft world and that will continue through the draft but Miami must do better in round two.
While many focus on what the Miami Dolphins do in round one of this month’s NFL Draft, the second round is just as important and really is the blueprint to their future. Hitting in round two has been something the Dolphins have found minimal success in over the last decade-plus and that has to be a trend that ends.
Miami will enter the draft with at least two 2nd round draft picks this year but there is growing speculation that one of those could be traded to move up in round one. Some believe they will try to move up from five while others believe they will move up from 18 or 26. If they keep their two number two’s, they need to use them right and not take risks or reach for players that need to be developed. They have tried that, it doesn’t work.
If we look back over the Dolphins use of round two selections, we can count on one hand the number of players they hit on. Last year they traded their second for Josh Rosen. That hasn’t worked out all that well yet and if they draft a QB this year, chances are Rosen will have been another wasted use of a second-round pick.
The three years prior have been pretty good in finding talent that contributes. Mike Gesicki showed up last year and Raekwon McMillan looks to have taken a big step forward. Xavien Howard has been stellar and already has a new contract. Before that, well, not so good. Maybe Chris Grier calling the shots has changed the direction they have taken but there will always be the Jordan Phillips, Jamar Taylor, Jonathan Martin, and Daniel Thomas‘ to counter the Jarvis Landry type draft picks.
This year the Dolphins will enter the second round needing to address the offensive line, defensive line, and running back spots. Personally, I think the Dolphins should go, quarterback, defensive edge, and offensive line in round one and nothing else. If they double-up on the offensive line, the better. Round two is where running back should be targeted. Many believe that the first-round will yield a runner, I have as well, but have since soured on that idea.
This is a deep draft along the offensive line and there deep positions at wide receiver, linebacker, and corner. Even though Miami spent money on Byron Jones in free agency, finding another cornerback would be smart. In fact, a corner and safety make a lot of sense.
Whatever they decide to do, the Dolphins have to be smart and maintain the same level of intensity with their scouting as they are with the first-round. Hit in round two and the Dolphins could walk away with a stellar draft class that more importantly provides starters for 2020.