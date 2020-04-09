Miami Dolphins have big need for first-round safety
The Miami Dolphins are consistently being talked about whenever a quarterback is mentioned in this year’s draft but safety is a big need as well.
After the Miami Dolphins released Reshad Jones, they created a void at safety that they had to know would need to be filled. With free agency all but over, the NFL Draft will provide the best opportunity for Miami to complete the makeover in the secondary.
The Dolphins are not likely going to use the fifth overall draft pick on safety but pick numbers 18 or 26 could give the Dolphins what they need. The question is which safety will be available and will either of the top two fall to pick 26?
The last part of that question isn’t easy to answer but if you are a betting fan, I would be against one of them falling. We are talking about Grant Delpit and Xavier McKinney. Both players are expected to be drafted in the middle of round one. Somewhere in that 18 pick range.
Both players are exceptionally good and while there are differences, some scouts view them only marginally different and everyone has a differing opinion on who will get drafted first.
For the Dolphins, either player will make a lot of sense. McKinney seems to be more of a fit but again, that really is only an opinion where others believe the opposite. What seems to be more universal is that both players seem destined for success at the NFL level.
Miami would be smart to draft one but they may not be afforded the chance for several reasons. Both could obviously be gone by the time they are on the clock, and needs along the offensive line are too big to ignore even though safety is a big need.
The Dolphins have only three listed safeties on their roster. Adrian Colbert, Bobby McCain, and Montre Hartage although Eric Rowe will likely play safety as well. Brian Flores loves his secondary players so expect a lot of attention to be given to that unit during the draft. If it is McKinney or Delpit, the Dolphins will be making a big move to get their defense ready for 2020.