The Miami Dolphins should not have a chance for Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins fan base or at least a big portion of them want Tua Tagovailoa to be their next quarterback but in reality, the Dolphins should not have a shot at drafting him.
When the NFL Draft begins in a week and a half, the Miami Dolphins are going to draw a lot of microscopic criticism regardless of who they draft. There will be a lot of “I told you so’s” and “This team sucks” no matter what happens but as it relates to Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins should never have a shot to draft him.
This is the time of year that the only general managers that matter are the ones who pour their daily lives into watching and rewatching film. No, I’m not talking about the Chris Grier general managers, I’m talking about the social media ones. You know the guys who work in an office eight hours a day and can read game tape like a 15-year scouting veteran.
The ones who are never wrong.
That brings us back to Tua Tagoavailoa. The best quarterback in this class. The only quarterback in this entire draft that will be a future Hall of Fame inductee. His injuries are not a liability. One beat writer in South Florida said that Tagovailoa will be the best thing for any franchise no matter if he is injured every other year.
So why is he not the top pick for the Cincinnati Bengals? Why is Joe Burrow, a one-year wonder without the career stats that Tagovailoa has, the top choice in this year’s draft? Because he won the Heisman? History has shown that the Heisman, while prestigious, doesn’t mean guaranteed success in the NFL.
Tua Tagovailoa could be great, he could be injured most of his career, he could be horrible at the next level. It doesn’t matter what he becomes later, right now he has reached NFL God status. So again, if he is going to be so good, why is he not going to the Bengals?
It is the question I can not stop asking myself. I get the infatuation but not to the extent that many are proposing. Soon enough all this will all be over and we will all either be cheering for him or cheering for someone else.