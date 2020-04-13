Will the Miami Dolphins trade some late-round picks?
The Miami Dolphins have seven picks across the final three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft, so could they package them to land a higher value pick earlier on?
With 14 picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have more than any other team in the entire league, but half of those picks come from rounds five to seven.
The Dolphins are poised to add a lot of promising talent to their roster with five picks in the first two rounds (seven through round four), but could they work a deal that sees them add one or two additional picks earlier on to increase their chances of landing better prospects?
At the time of writing, the Dolphins have three picks in the fifth round (153rd, 154th nd 173rd overall), one in the sixth (185th overall) and in the seventh and final round (227th, 246th and 251st overall).
There has been plenty of talk about the Dolphins putting together a package to jump to the first, second or third-overall picks in the first round, with a number of these late-round picks thrown in as sweeteners.
However, there is also a growing belief that the team is happy standing pat and sticking with the fifth overall pick as the likelihood of landing ‘their guy’ appears to be fairly cemented with less than two weeks to go until the draft.
But what if the Dolphins wanted to add more picks in the third and fourth round? There is a long wait for Chris Grier, Brian Flores and co between their selection in the third round (70th overall) and the fourth (141st overall).
With 70 picks taking place between Miami’s two mid-round selections, there could be plenty of reasons that might prompt to team to acquire a new pick sitting between that particular range, giving the organisation a chance at adding another impact player while giving up very little.
Picks in the seventh round are the biggest wild cards every year and may not have much value outside of a trade or adding possible special teamers in the long-term.
If the Dolphins could put together a package using some of their seventh rounders and even adding in a fifth-rounder, it may be an opportunity for the team to grab a player that could have more of an immediate impact.
Additionally, if there is a player that the Dolphins are enamoured with, perhaps falling in the third or fourth round, making a move with these spare late-rounders could see them ensure they land that guy and give Flores another prospect to work with that could have a positive impact on the team in the immediate term.
If Grier decides that the team is better off just selecting a player with all 14 picks, then that is a decision that will be fully supported by fans of the team, particularly if the first round goes they way they want.
But if the team wants to be a bit more adventurous and add more talent in the mid-rounds, then that is also a decision that would receive support, being a concerted effort to make the team better with a quality over quantity mentality behind it.