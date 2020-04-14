Miami Dolphins fans need to expect a 2021 focus from Chris Grier
Chris Grier is in charge of the Miami Dolphins and he isn’t sharing those duties with Adam Gase or Mike Tannenbaum, so 2021’s draft will be a focus during the 2020 draft.
In nine days, Chris Grier will take the next step in his vision to rebuild this franchise. He left the Patriots in 2000 and became an area scout for the Miami Dolphins. He has seen the team go through quasi-rebuilds, reclamation projects, and a lot of coaching and executive changes. Now, he is the one in charge.
In 2019, Grier gutted the team. He hired Brian Flores, and you know what, you know all this. You were there. You lived through it. It is not ancient history. So here we are, 2020, nine days away from the draft with 14 draft picks but don’t for a minute believe that Grier’s focus isn’t on 2021 as well.
With two first-round picks in 2021 and two second-round picks in 2021, the Dolphins under Grier are already set up nicely. Many believe that Grier may try and trade some of that capital to move up in round one this year. Regardless of whether they do or not, Grier will make some moves to increase his draft stock next year.
The most likely pick to move would be the 26th overall pick that was acquired from the Texans in the Laremy Tunsil trade. Many speculate that the Dolphins may try and move up from pick 18 but I wouldn’t rule out Grier trading that pick as well to move further back. Moving back can bring the additional draft stock to 2021. It would take a move out of round one to get another first-round pick and that is where the 26th pick could come into play.
The Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Pittsburgh Steelers do not have the first-round draft picks this year. Miami owns the selections of the Texans and Steelers and they also have the first-round pick of the Texans next year as well.
Moving up from the 2nd round into the first round can often bring a midround draft pick and a first the year after. The Colts draft in the second overall spot of round two making it far easier for them to move back into round one if there is a player that they want. There has been speculation of late that they may covet Jordan Love and if he is on the board at 26, they may indeed make a call to Miami.
The drop for 26 to 34 isn’t all that bad for the Dolphins especially if they can get an additional selection in 2021 whether that is another round one or two draft pick.
More from Phin Phanatic
- 4 offensive tackles Miami Dolphins could draft at 51
- Miami Dolphins don’t need CB help but these 5 could be available at 51
- 4 players that could replace Wilkins if Miami Dolphins don’t re-sign him
- Miami Dolphins have a starting point with Wilkins after Simmons deal
- The Miami Dolphins should not take a running back in the draft
The Texans are sitting at pick 40 in the second round, the 8th pick in that round. They can’t afford to trade up without giving up a lot of draft capital that they simply don’t have. Miami owns both their first and second-round picks next year.
The Bears, however, are intriguing. They own the 11th pick in round two and could look to move up. 26 is going to be a bit more expensive but if the Dolphins move back from 26 with another team, they could be a landing spot for the Bears should they try and move up in round two.
The Bills draft way down at 54 and it would be a big surprise to see them move up with a division rival. The Steelers are a possibility but it would be surprising to see them pull a trade that brings them into round one and it would be expensive. They could move up from the 49th overall pick, however.
Grier’s best option is to move from 26. He can move down in round one or trade out of it altogether without losing anything. At this point in the first round, the talent tends to level out more with those players in round two. Grier could trade this pick multiple times.
There has been speculation that the Ravens, Titans, and Packers all could have an interest in moving up a few spots in round one. That puts Grier and the Dolphins in a good position to add additional draft picks.
Grier also has mid-round picks that he could move for 2021 draft capital as well. History has shown that a pick traded in a round during the current draft is typically worth a selection one round sooner the following year. In other words, a 3rd round pick this year would be worth a 2nd in 2021.
Grier has a lot of cards in his hand and can drive the draft if he wants to. He can make 14 picks or he can manipulate it to get himself secure for 2021. My bet is that he keeps that draft in his mind as well when working draft day trades.