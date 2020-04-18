Miami Dolphins mock draft attempts can make you crazy
By Brian Miller
Each year the day prior to the NFL Draft, a final Miami Dolphins mock draft is completed but this year, it can drive you crazy to predict.
Predicting what the Miami Dolphins will do with pick number five is hard enough but add two more in the first round, speculation about trading up or trading back, combing draft capital and still having no idea what they might actually do, well, let’s just throw it the trash, start again, and drive ourselves nuts.
Perhaps what also adds to the intrigue, if you want to call it intrigue, is the fact that other teams are just as confused this year. We can mock Joe Burrow to the Bengals and we can mock Chase Young to the Redskins but what then?
Popular speculation is that the Dolphins or the Chargers will trade up with the Lions and honestly, I think one of them will but at the same time, I don’t think either are really in a hurry to make that move. Forget cost. That too is pretty much out the window because I don’t think the value of the 3rd overall pick is actually all that high.
The Lions want to move out of pick three but unless the Bengals have a complete meltdown and draft someone other than Burrow, the Lions really don’t have much to offer. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are running a close race to the point where both the Chargers and Dolphins could be very content to stay put and draft whoever the other team doesn’t. The Lions may very well accept next to nothing to move up. Yes, it is getting that bad for Detroit.
Another reason for Detroit’s issue is that if they want Jeffrey Okudah, he will be there at five or six. If they want Isaiah Simmons, he would be there at five or six. Both the Chargers and Dolphins know this and that drives the price down too.
As I am working on this mock draft the obvious at five is quarterback but for some reason, I can’t get defensive tackle Derrick Brown out of my head. The Dolphins could use another punch on the defensive line to go with Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux in a rotation. Then there is the aforementioned Simmons.
I like Simmons a lot and he really is another Minkah Fitzpatrick who they traded last year. Simmons would fill a similar role but can Miami justify drafting a player that really isn’t a “need”? Probably not. Of course, offensive tackle is a big possibility as well. The Dolphins would have their choice of tackles at pick five with the exception of Tristan Wirfs who will go to the Giants. But will they wait on a quarterback?
That brings us to drafting an offensive tackle at five and then trading both the 18 and 26th pick to move up for Jordan Love. That is a mistake. A big one. I don’t care if you like the kid or not, moving draft capital for a QB that could be a two-year project is a risky move. Yes, the draft is always about risk vs. reward and his high ceiling doesn’t warrant two first-round selections.
Frankly, I haven’t even got to pick 18 in my mock draft because I honestly can’t figure out what the hell is going on with the Jaguars, Browns, and the trade rumors of the Broncos moving and the Raiders moving up, and the Jets moving up and the Falcons moving up and so on and so on and so on.
Again, this is all crazy!