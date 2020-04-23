Fansided
James Reeve’s 2020 Miami Dolphins Three-Round Mock Draft

By James Reeve

DAVIE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Brian Flores of the Miami Dolphins answers questions from the media during a season ending press conference at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on December 30, 2019 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
The Miami Dolphins have six picks in the first three rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft and have a real chance to make positive changes to their roster.

With three picks in the first round and three on day two, the Miami Dolphins will have a chance at adding some real talent to their roster and start putting together a team that can be more competitive in the long-term.

It could be argued that the 2020 Draft is the most important for the franchise for many years, with the organization finally buying into a proper rebuild and develop the future through the draft.

Quarterback, of course, has been the biggest topic of conversation with regards to the Dolphins, who need a long-term replacement for Ryan Tannehill.

This isn’t the only position that the Dolphins need to address early in the draft, with most of their needs coming on offense while having one or two on defense that could also be improved.

Having so many picks in the top three rounds should be a great opportunity for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier, who appears to be in harmony with head coach Brian Flores, something that the organization has needed for a number of years.

Having the chance to truly impact the team’s success in a matter of days is something the team will need to be careful with, selecting players that can not online have an impact early on, but for the long-term also.

With so much anticipation building ahead of Thursday, I take a look at the picks the Miami Dolphins could make over the first two days of the 2020 NFL Draft.

