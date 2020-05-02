Kalen Ballage making Miami Dolphins 2020 roster will be surprising
By Brian Miller
Last season the Miami Dolphins believed that Kalen Ballage was the answer, so much so they traded Kenyan Drake. They were wrong.
The future of Kalen Ballage with the Miami Dolphins is one that may not last. In fact, as the Dolphins continue to make off-season moves like trading Charles Harris and cutting Taco Charlton, would it surprise anyone if Ballage was cut before this posts?
Miami took to the free agency market and the draft-day trade market to add to their running back group and frankly, Ballage seems to be the odd man out of this group.
During last month’s draft, the Dolphins added Matt Breida from the 49’ers for a fifth-round draft pick. During free agency, they added Jordan Howard who will be the penciled in starter for 2020. They join a roster already filled with 2019 7th round pick Myles Gaskin and undrafted free agent Patrick Laird who showed a lot of promise in 2019.
Miami currently has six running backs on the roster including De’Lance Turner. Turner is a long-shot for the roster but Ballage may be a longer shot. Miami is not likely to keep more than four running backs this year and that puts Ballage on the outside looking in.
Gaskin hasn’t shown much but he showed more promise last year than Ballage did. Ballage was drafted in the 2018 draft in round four. It was a rather high selection for a running back who hasn’t shown much in his two seasons thus far. He has appeared in 24 games in those two seasons and has 110 rushes for 326 yards and four touchdowns. While he has had some breakaway runs he lacks consistency and that ultimately could be the reason for his departure.
To be fair to Ballage, the Dolphins offensive line has not been very good so is that enough to keep him around for another year? If they do, who does he replace on the roster? It really will come down to whether or not the Dolphins value him more than Laird or Gaskin. If they do, Ballage will get another season to see what he can do but with the additions this year, it isn’t going to be an easy road this off-season for him.